ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 7

Related
NBC New York

New York: What to Expect on Election Night

Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE
The Jewish Press

New York Jewish Voters Divided on Governor’s Race

New York Jewish voters appear roughly divided on whom to back in the state’s hotly contested gubernatorial race next week. Numerous recent surveys have shown Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) closing the gap with his opponent, Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul, while another poll found Hochul with a strong lead.
NEW JERSEY STATE
13 WHAM

2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin

Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
FLORIDA STATE
cityandstateny.com

On Long Island, a state Senate battleground

During a recent weekend, Long Island played host to national bigwigs from both parties. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallied with GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin in Suffolk County, while First Lady Jill Biden phone-banked with Gov. Kathy Hochul on the island. Their presence was unusual – it’s not every day that New York elections garner national attention, let alone the happenings in New York City’s suburbs.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?

Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wskg.org

New York could face ‘political earthquake’ come Election Day

(WRVO) – With Election Day right around the corner, what might we expect to see once the polls close?. Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said the momentum during the midterms has moved behind Republican candidates. “I’m reasonably certain in saying the Republicans...
NEW YORK STATE
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornellians Vote in Battleground Elections: New York

Cornell students hail from nearly every state in the country and Washington, D.C., meaning that this year, many students will be voting in federal and state elections categorized as tossups, meaning either party stands a good chance of winning. Each state sets its own schedule for gubernatorial elections. For example,...
ITHACA, NY
Washington Square News

NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge

An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
whcuradio.com

New Yorkers share thoughts on gubernatorial race

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Election Day is around the corner. New York’s gubernatorial race is on many peoples’ minds. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to Myers Park in Lansing to see what voters are thinking. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
LANSING, NY
WNYT

Zeldin holds rally in Rensselaer County as election nears

The Republican candidate for New York governor was in the Capital Region Thursday night. Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club in Castleton-On-Hudson. Zeldin also welcomed other candidates running for New York state offices – including Rep. Elise Stefanik, and other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy