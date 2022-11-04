Read full article on original website
cityandstateny.com
New Yorkers go to the polls today. Here’s what you need to know
It’s Election Day in New York. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Empire State voters will decide multiple races with national implications. GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Long Island politician who has a history of successfully taking political risks, is giving Gov. Kathy Hochul a run for her money in the first race to lead the state since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.
Biden campaigns with Hochul, in deep blue New York
Gov. Kathy Hochul is closing out her campaign with bang, welcoming President Joe Biden to New York Sunday evening for a get out the vote rally. It marked a rare campaign appearance from the leader of the Democratic Party in the deep-blue state as Hochul attempts to hold off a challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin in an increasingly tight race for governor.
2022 New York state legislative general election results
Democrats in the state Legislature are in for a close fight, as early returns on election night showed several incumbents in extremely tight races – including several potential surprise upsets. While few of the state Legislature’s most competitive races were called as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday – and...
