SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in police custody after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into a traffic light Monday morning. Johnny Qintana, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony charge of theft of a vehicle, misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license, and an accident involving property damage, according to the affidavit. He also received a traffic infraction for improper turning.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO