Salt Lake County, UT

Man in critical condition after police shooting; officers uninjured

UPDATE: A 37-year-old man is in critical but stable condition following an officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began at 11:32 a.m. when officers responded to a home near 1700 S. 900 East at the request of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Team.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SLCPD arrest man accused of fleeing in a stolen SUV

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in police custody after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into a traffic light Monday morning. Johnny Qintana, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony charge of theft of a vehicle, misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license, and an accident involving property damage, according to the affidavit. He also received a traffic infraction for improper turning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens who have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah Seeley, 13, are believed...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Snow expected in the canyons for a couple more days

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Tuesday was a rainy election day in the valleys, but snow fell in the canyons much of the day. Snowplow drivers in the Cottonwood Canyons planned to clear snow for a couple of days. The Utah Department of Transportation plows started in the Cottonwood Canyons...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Homeless to Hero: Former homeless teenager speaks to struggling teens

MURRAY, Utah — It was a surreal moment for 22-year-old Thomas Schwab, as he took the stage at Murray High School, where he graduated valedictorian four years ago. ‘It’s crazy to be here after so long,” Schwab expressed. He recently graduated first in his class from the Navy’s Nuclear Power School.
MURRAY, UT
Cox, Henderson visit vote processing centers with polls open until 8

PROVO, Utah — With voting underway, Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Gov. Spencer Cox made stops at vote processing centers on Tuesday morning. Henderson oversees Utah elections which meant Tuesday is one of, if not her busiest day of the year. She said once the polls close,...
UTAH STATE
Utah marching band to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
‘Luz de las Naciones’ returns after a two-year hiatus

SALT LAKE CITY — A colorful, festive and lively Latin America Celebration returned to the Conference Center in Salt Lake City this weekend. It’s the 20th anniversary of the event, but the first time back after a two-year interruption due to the pandemic. This year’s theme for Luz...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

