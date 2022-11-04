Read full article on original website
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state.
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court.
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
'We love our jobs, we love our customers, but that comes at a sacrifice' | Workers across East Tennessee lead efforts to unionize
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Labor union organizing in East Tennessee dates back to the nineteenth century. At the time, workers in factories and mines demanded better pay, safer workplaces and job security. Fast forward more than a century and those now known as "essential workers" of the COVID-19 pandemic have...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. Harlan County Corner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader that 55-year-old David Sanford of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients.
Local high school senior owns apparel company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Success starts out young with one local high school senior. At just 15 years old, Justus Hayes created his apparel line, Blended by Justus. Blended features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Adult and youth sizes are available. The popularity of his business has come from the Central High School community.
Look What’s Returning! (More Than You Might Realize)
A simple walk around the core of downtown will tell you that some of the favorite parts of the season are taking shape. The Christmas Tree on Gay Street is under construction and should be finished soon with lighting at 6:00 pm, November 29. Also in evidence is the beginnings of an ice rink, though at this stage it looks more like a sand box. The rink will be open for skaters from November 25 through January 2.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
Victim killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant identified
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
All lanes are closed on "The Dragon" near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed.
Young woman found dead after vanishing from Walmart in Tennessee; 2 in custody
Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
