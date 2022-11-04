ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky

Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend.  Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid. Tennessee Gov....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. Harlan County Corner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader that 55-year-old David Sanford of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local high school senior owns apparel company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Success starts out young with one local high school senior. At just 15 years old, Justus Hayes created his apparel line, Blended by Justus. Blended features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Adult and youth sizes are available. The popularity of his business has come from the Central High School community.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Look What’s Returning! (More Than You Might Realize)

A simple walk around the core of downtown will tell you that some of the favorite parts of the season are taking shape. The Christmas Tree on Gay Street is under construction and should be finished soon with lighting at 6:00 pm, November 29. Also in evidence is the beginnings of an ice rink, though at this stage it looks more like a sand box. The rink will be open for skaters from November 25 through January 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash

All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy