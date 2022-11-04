Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Pueblo Zoo Celebrates National Bison Day and Free Military Weekend (November 5th and 6th)Colorado JillPueblo, CO
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
Check Out Colorado’s Abandoned ‘Space Church’. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There is a very strange, igloo-shaped building in Colorado that once served as a church:. Own a Colorado Dome...
11 Celebrities You May Not Know Are From Colorado
When you think of celebrities, you typically relate them to places like Los Angeles or New York. However, there are quite a few celebrities that are from right here in Colorado that you may not know about. These 11 celebrities are all from Colorado. Classic Grand Junction Race Cars and...
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
The Ultimate Colorado National Parks and Monuments Road Trip
STUNNING: Nighttime Photos Show the Milky Way Over 9 National Parks and Monuments. Colorado is home to four national parks and eight national monuments. Our neighbors to the west, Utah, boasts five national parks and seven national monuments. Also within reach are the parks and monuments of New Mexico and Arizona.
This Colorado Location is One of the Best to Find Obsidian
I have to say that Obsidian is one of the coolest rocks on the face of the earth. Obsidian is often times black in color and when cracked open, has the appearance of glass. Why does it look like glass? Because that's exactly what it is. What is Obsidian?. Obsidian...
When Bears Go to Sleep, the Rest of Colorado’s Wildlife Wakes Up
Humans aren't the only Coloradans that have learned to be Bear Aware — the animals have too. A recent tweet from Ranger Tiffany McCauley, a park ranger at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Northeast Region, showcased an interesting Centennial State phenomenon that happens when bears go into hibernation. Let's...
See What You Missed at the Colorado Festival of Horror
Halloween comes once a year but for some, it's more of a lifestyle than a holiday. Horror enthusiasts may celebrate extra hard every Halloween, but many of them live and breathe what many reserve for October 31st. As with almost anything, there is an annual gathering for these types of...
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
Top 10 Most Googled Tourist Destinations By Coloradans
While more than 80 million people visit Colorado every year, the people who live here are curious about visiting places outside the state. The folks at Betway have analyzed Google search data to reveal the most searched-for destinations in every state. The results are interesting. Yellowstone National Park Is One...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
5 Definitely ‘Odd’ Things You Need to Check Out in Colorado
ISAK HEARTSTONE - THE GIANT TROLL. Yes, the troll has a name. Something that big and odd should. A kid-friendly trail outside of Breckenridge is where you can find the odd, 'Mr. Heartstone.' Find out exactly how tall he is and how to get to the trailhead HERE. THE LARGEST...
Dive In: This Is Colorado’s Best Dive Bar According To Yelp
Dive bars are the best. There's nothing like finding that little hole-in-the-wall spot where there are no frills, nothing fancy, the people aren't pretentious and the beer is cold and cheap. Those are a few of the important factors for me when finding a dive bar and apparently there is...
Do You Know About How Coors Banquet Beers Help Colorado Firefighters?
They're some of the bravest, most underpaid essential workers in Colorado and America: Firefighters. After the recent Marshall and Cameron Peak fires, we all need to show more support. Coors has been stepping up. Born and brewed in Colorado, today's (now) Molson Coors brewery, is a company we all can...
This Colorado Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See
From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back With Three Locations
The holiday season is fastly approaching and if you're looking for fun things to do with your family, you'll love this massive drive-thru holiday light show, now with three Colorado locations. Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back. If you've driven I-25 in either direction around the Thornton Parkway...
You’ll Never Believe What The Law on Eavesdropping is in Colorado
If you commonly use the phrase "I overheard" in Colorado, you'll probably want to stop after learning the law on eavesdropping. Having a personal and private conversation in Colorado is a right that we all have and if you intrude on another person's conversation you're actually breaking the law. Curious...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0