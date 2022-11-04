Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
monroenc.org
City of Monroe to Observe Veterans Day Holiday
The City of Monroe’s administrative offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Emergency services will be operational and may be reached by calling 9-1-1. In City Hall you’ll see your local goverment in action. Stop by duriing our open house to tour the building,...
Union County approves rezoning petition for possible sewage treatment plant
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Commission voted Monday night to approve a rezoning request that would allow plans for a proposed sewage treatment plant to move forward. Some residents who live near Ridge and Friendly Baptist Church roads are trying to stop the county from rezoning land...
Josh's Farmers Market facing issues trying to relocate after being forced to close
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the past 30 years, Josh's Famers Market has been a staple in Mooresville, but that tradition is now being tainted with changes forcing the farmer's market to relocate to a permanent location due to a town ordinance. Owner Josh Graham said the business first began...
Harmful algae found in Lake Wylie; here’s what you need to know
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Two coves on Lake Wylie aren’t safe to swim in after harmful algae blooms were found, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services on Monday. Storm Water Services says “active harmful algae blooms” were detected Monday in a cove just north of Strollaway Road and another cove between Strollaway and Red Fez Club roads. Crews got a tip from a nearby resident about bright green water with surface scum in the coves.
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes
If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out. Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station.
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
Some pharmacies see shortage of crucial medications
CHARLOTTE — Some pharmacies in the area are having problems filling prescriptions of crucial drugs due to shortages, including common medicines for children, such as amoxicillin. The surge in respiratory infections is driving up demand, which affects the supply. David’s Pharmacy in northeast Charlotte is a compounding pharmacy, which...
Higher interest rates cause a turn from the seller’s market in Mecklenburg Co.
CHARLOTTE — According to leaders in Mecklenburg County, the housing market has made a turn from a seller’s market. The county says the most recent data shows a supply increase, with sellers making concessions on prices because of higher interest rates. The increased rates have also slowed buying activity altogether.
wccbcharlotte.com
“Don’t Waste Your Money”: Online Banking Scam Warning
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Online banking is becoming very popular. Mostly because those banks don’t charge the same kind of fees as normal banks. But these online banks are becoming targets for scammers. One woman became a victim after switching to an online bank to help improve her credit.
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
scoopcharlotte.com
The Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade is a Must Do If You’re Staying Here for the Holiday
If you are in town for Thanksgiving this year, your Wednesday evening plans should be happily “set” as the Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street once again. A Charlotte tradition since 1947, The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade takes place each...
whqr.org
Gaston mine would supply needed lithium, but neighbors fight it
There's a race on to mine lithium in the U.S. for electric vehicle batteries. It's part of the fight to slow global warming — and to some people a matter of national security. But to neighbors, a proposed mine in Gaston County is an impending environmental disaster. Piedmont Lithium...
mytjnow.com
York County Sheriff Issues Unpaid Traffic Ticket Warrant Letters to Community
Beginning Monday, Oct 10, if anyone has any unpaid traffic tickets in York County you now have a chance to pay it, according to York County Sheriff, Kevin Tolson. According to York County Sheriff’s Department, any person who has an outstanding warrant for an unpaid traffic fine will receive a letter in the mail notifying them about the warrant. The letter will include as listed:
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash
The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday.
Tropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas should expect, and when
CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas and is expected to move over Florida by the middle of the week. It should track up the east coast by the end of the week. Nicole began as a subtropical storm but strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday morning.
WBTV
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte. The area of Johnson Road and Ballantyne Village Way was closed as crews worked to clean up the area, but all lanes have since reopened. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the crash around 11:17 a.m....
WBTV
Unusually high number of flue cases in York County
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 27 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
Intimidation, aggressive campaigning at NC polling places under investigation
CHARLOTTE — Over a dozen incidents involving possible voter intimidation or aggressive campaigning at polling places in North Carolina are under investigation, state officials told Channel 9 a day before the midterm election on Tuesday. According to the NC State Board of Elections, investigators are looking into 16 different...
Wanted: Men held Denver bank teller at gunpoint, told customers to lie on the floor
Two suspects who robbed a bank with customers inside and held a teller at gunpoint are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road
CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
