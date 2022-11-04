ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

monroenc.org

City of Monroe to Observe Veterans Day Holiday

The City of Monroe’s administrative offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Emergency services will be operational and may be reached by calling 9-1-1. In City Hall you’ll see your local goverment in action. Stop by duriing our open house to tour the building,...
MONROE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Harmful algae found in Lake Wylie; here’s what you need to know

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Two coves on Lake Wylie aren’t safe to swim in after harmful algae blooms were found, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services on Monday. Storm Water Services says “active harmful algae blooms” were detected Monday in a cove just north of Strollaway Road and another cove between Strollaway and Red Fez Club roads. Crews got a tip from a nearby resident about bright green water with surface scum in the coves.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
WBTV

Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes

CHARLOTTE, NC
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Some pharmacies see shortage of crucial medications

CHARLOTTE — Some pharmacies in the area are having problems filling prescriptions of crucial drugs due to shortages, including common medicines for children, such as amoxicillin. The surge in respiratory infections is driving up demand, which affects the supply. David’s Pharmacy in northeast Charlotte is a compounding pharmacy, which...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

“Don’t Waste Your Money”: Online Banking Scam Warning

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Online banking is becoming very popular. Mostly because those banks don’t charge the same kind of fees as normal banks. But these online banks are becoming targets for scammers. One woman became a victim after switching to an online bank to help improve her credit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mytjnow.com

York County Sheriff Issues Unpaid Traffic Ticket Warrant Letters to Community

Beginning Monday, Oct 10, if anyone has any unpaid traffic tickets in York County you now have a chance to pay it, according to York County Sheriff, Kevin Tolson. According to York County Sheriff’s Department, any person who has an outstanding warrant for an unpaid traffic fine will receive a letter in the mail notifying them about the warrant. The letter will include as listed:
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Tropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas should expect, and when

CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas and is expected to move over Florida by the middle of the week. It should track up the east coast by the end of the week. Nicole began as a subtropical storm but strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte. The area of Johnson Road and Ballantyne Village Way was closed as crews worked to clean up the area, but all lanes have since reopened. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the crash around 11:17 a.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Unusually high number of flue cases in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
CHARLOTTE, NC

