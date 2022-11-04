ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado

Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Polis declares victory in Colorado governor's race

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis secured a second term on Tuesday after defeating a challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, according to results from The Associated Press and NBC News. In his victory speech, which came shortly after NBC called the race, Polis began by thanking both Ganahl and...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report

Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado US House races: Latest election results

DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — There was one winning ticket sold for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday night. Unfortunately for Coloradans, the winning ticket was sold in California. The winning numbers were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball is 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. There...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Southern Colorado Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
COLORADO STATE
K99

10 Places to Find Ancient Petroglyphs in Colorado

Petroglyphs are fascinating pieces of history, that allow humans in modern times to get a glimpse at what life was like hundreds and thousands of years ago. These ancient rock relics can be found all over the world, appearing mostly on the sides of cliffs or on the walls of caves.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy