Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Edison awards $40,000 scholarship to Oak Hills graduate; 2023 application period now openThe HD PostOak Hills, CA
SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homelessThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
Murrieta Police reunite ‘Princess Jasmine’ with lost tiger
Nothing should ever stand between a princess and her tiger. A baby tiger plush who was lost in the shuffle of Halloween festivities in Murrieta has been reunited with its owner. In a sweet Instagram post, Murrieta Police posted a “lost and found” image of the baby tiger saying, “We still haven’t found this guy’s […]
Victor Valley Museum hosting Cosmic Nights Nov. 12
APPLE VALLEY – Enjoy an evening gazing at the stars, Nov. 12, at Victor Valley Museum’s Cosmic Nights. In partnership with the High Desert Astronomical Society, the event will feature telescope viewing and an opportunity to discuss astronomy with telescope operators.
whatnowlosangeles.com
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade
The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
visitpalmsprings.com
12 Restaurants for a Decedent Thanksgiving Meal
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to visit Palm Springs. The weather is beautiful and the hotels are stylish. You can enjoy stunning views of the desert landscape while you relax and celebrate with your family and friends. Here are some great restaurants to enjoy a hearty Palm Springs Thanksgiving dinner.
Fontana Herald News
Burlington will open new store in Fontana on Nov. 11
Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer, will be opening a new store in Fontana on the weekend of Nov. 11-13. The store, which offers 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, will be located at 15058 Summit Avenue in Summit Heights Gateway.
‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands
Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Learn more about replacing lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping
Fall view of Linda Richards’ former front lawn, featuring manzanitas and California fuchsias. With the ongoing drought concerns, the city of Redlands is providing more rebates for replacing lawns, and participating in educational workshops. Two local residents are opening their yards to interested people to visit two former lawns...
Update: Winning $2.04B Powerball ticket sold in Southern California
SAN FRANCISCO -- After a long and confusing evening waiting for the Powerball drawing, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning that a winning ticket worth $2.04 billion was sold in Altadena.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record drawing Tuesday morning. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.While officials initially announced there was no jackpot winner, the California Lottery Twitter account later confirmed that a winning ticket had in fact been sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.Officials also said there were three more tickets matched five of the numbers drawn -- missing just the Powerball...
SoCal storm weakening Tuesday night, with light rain continuing Wednesday morning
The storm is weakening Tuesday night but Southern California will see some light rain continue Wednesday morning.
vvng.com
Driver airlifted after crash on Rock Springs Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif (VVNG.com) — A man driving in a pickup truck was critically injured in a crash Sunday evening in Apple Valley. It happened at about 6:14 pm, on November 6, 2022, on Rock Springs Road near Mockingbird Avenue. For reasons still unknown, a red 2008 Ford Ranger...
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day
Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
26-year-old man shot and killed during FaceTime call in San Bernardino
LOS ANGELES - An Inland Empire family is reeling and pleading for information. Vincent Heredia, 26, was invited to a party in San Bernardino Saturday night. He was sitting in his car waiting for the woman to come out of the house when instead someone approached him and shot him dead.
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two Southern California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
sbcity.org
City Offers Free Pet Microchipping
In an effort to ensure lost pets are reunited with their owners, the City of San Bernardino Animal Services Department will be offering residents of San Bernardino and Loma Linda the chance to microchip their pets for free through December 31. Grant funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative is making this opportunity possible.
Comments / 1