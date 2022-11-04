One would be hard-pressed to explore beautiful Tryon and the surrounding area without also appreciating the structural contributions of local architect, John Walters. Aside from his recently renovated office in downtown Tryon, over the last twenty years, Mr. Walters has left his mark on the Tryon Fine Arts Center, St. Luke’s Hospital, First Baptist Church, the Columbus Police Station, and the Polk County School System. Just a short trip over the state line to Landrum, and you’ll find his influence on the Smith Phayer Hospice House as well as the renovated Railway Depot. You may even be or know a homeowner who has worked with Mr. Walters on one of many local residential projects.

TRYON, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO