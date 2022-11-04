Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local architect celebrates 20 years in Tryon
One would be hard-pressed to explore beautiful Tryon and the surrounding area without also appreciating the structural contributions of local architect, John Walters. Aside from his recently renovated office in downtown Tryon, over the last twenty years, Mr. Walters has left his mark on the Tryon Fine Arts Center, St. Luke’s Hospital, First Baptist Church, the Columbus Police Station, and the Polk County School System. Just a short trip over the state line to Landrum, and you’ll find his influence on the Smith Phayer Hospice House as well as the renovated Railway Depot. You may even be or know a homeowner who has worked with Mr. Walters on one of many local residential projects.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Butch Blackwell
Columbus– Everette “Butch” Blackwell, 94, of Columbus, NC died Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills. He was born in Spartanburg, SC the son of the late Linnie Slade Stockton and Charlie Grady Blackwell. The youngest of six children, he was preceded in death by his brothers James and Major and sisters Corrine, Pernie Mae, Alga. He’s been a faithful member of Mill Creek Church active in the choir and music programs, Scout Leader of Boy Scout Troop 154 for 20 years and he retired from Bigelow Sanford after more than 20 years of dedicated service.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Jack Wayne Hardin
Columbus– Jack Wayne Hardin aged 77 of 327 Blanton Street Columbus NC died peacefully in his home early Friday morning November 4, 2022. Jack was a beloved and lifelong member of Polk County; he served in Law Enforcement for 25 years with the Tryon Police Department and was a member of Faith Temple Baptist Church.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Polk County attend seminar, luncheon in Fletcher
FOOTHILLS — This Saturday, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBS) of Polk and Henderson County attended a car care seminar and luncheon at the brand-new Prescott Auto Reserve in Fletcher. Twelve pairs of Bigs and Littles had an exciting time touring Prescott Auto Reserve, a luxury car...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
PCHA hosts talk on Polk County’s art heritage
Saturday morning talk at History Museum drew large crowd. COLUMBUS–From all over the county, art lovers, collectors, and artists arrived at the Polk County History Museum in Columbus this Saturday to learn and share Polk County’s art heritage, and learn how it garnered its reputation as one of the premier artist’s colonies of the late-1800s to mid-1900s.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Jazz ’22 educational exhibits now open
Tryon Fine Arts Center (TFAC) opened its first of two exhibits which are part of their multi-faceted Jazz ’22 Series. On November 1, the month-long exhibit Jazz ’22 StoryWalk opened. This outdoor exhibit offers an educational stroll for viewers to learn about some of the jazz greats from North Carolina.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Step inside Jim Carson’s Studio and Gallery
SALUDA – When you step into Jim Carson’s Studio and Gallery at 202-2 Main St. next to the Visitor’s Center, it’s like you are visiting many places at once when viewing the crisp, colorful landscapes and cityscapes that fill the walls. The paintings and the studio both belong to award-winning artist Jim Carson of Saluda. Anyone visiting will be lucky enough to see beautiful artwork, meet Jim and, on occasion, meet his rescue pup, Sadie.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dr. John N. Oliver
Columbus– John Oliver (1931-2022) was a dentist and a farmer though it was hard to tell which he loved the most. Without a doubt, the true love of his life was his wife, Odila, whom he met while attending Fletcher Academy and she was in nursing school. They were married for 72 years.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk’s Sheffron, Vitale earn tennis all-conference honors
Polk County’s Bella Sheffron and Sarah Vitale have earned selection to the All-Mountain Foothills 7 Conference girls tennis team for the 2022 season. Vitale earned selection for her play at No. 2 singles while Sheffron received selection for her play at No. 3 singles during the season. Hendersonville’s Eliza...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Peggy J. Dean
Gramling– Peggy Jean Johnson Dean, 95, of Gramling, SC passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Elsie Foster Johnson and wife of the late Earl Dean. She is survived by a son Carey Dean of Suwanee, Georgia; two stepsons; Terry (Karon) Dean of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Duane Dean of Ludlow, Kentucky, seven step-grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and cousins Donald (Brenda) Johnson, Donette (Kenny) Griswald, Scott (Gina) Johnson, Gary, and Scott Foster, and her long time, dearly appreciated caregiver, companion, and friend Alma Bobo.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Breweries, beer lovers celebrate 11th Annual Tryon Beer Fest
TRYON–The 11th Annual Tryon Beer Fest was held on Saturday, November 5. Beer lovers from across the area enjoyed samples from over twenty local and regional breweries, as well as games, live music, food and a photo booth. A steady rain during the second half of the Fest didn’t dampen the spirits of festivalgoers, and this annual tradition continues to be a local favorite each year. The Beer Fest was presented by Tryon Downtown Development Association, and sponsored by New View Realty. (Photos by Mark Levin)
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wolverines battle, but can’t slow Maiden in playoff loss
Maiden’s postgame huddle ended here Friday, and the Blue Devils began celebrating their way toward their locker room. Linebacker Alec Hall veered away from the noise and walked over to a quiet group of Polk County players. “You guys are amazing,” Hall said, full of sincerity. “You scored 33...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Landrum’s season ends with playoff loss to Keenan
One of the most exciting first halves of the season for Landrum (6-5, 4-1) turned into an ugly second half as they went down at home in the first round of the 2A playoffs after losing to the Keenan Raiders (7-4, 4-2) 62-29. On a warm November night, the second-seeded...
Comments / 0