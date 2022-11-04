ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Spring, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Local architect celebrates 20 years in Tryon

One would be hard-pressed to explore beautiful Tryon and the surrounding area without also appreciating the structural contributions of local architect, John Walters. Aside from his recently renovated office in downtown Tryon, over the last twenty years, Mr. Walters has left his mark on the Tryon Fine Arts Center, St. Luke’s Hospital, First Baptist Church, the Columbus Police Station, and the Polk County School System. Just a short trip over the state line to Landrum, and you’ll find his influence on the Smith Phayer Hospice House as well as the renovated Railway Depot. You may even be or know a homeowner who has worked with Mr. Walters on one of many local residential projects.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Butch Blackwell

Columbus– Everette “Butch” Blackwell, 94, of Columbus, NC died Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills. He was born in Spartanburg, SC the son of the late Linnie Slade Stockton and Charlie Grady Blackwell. The youngest of six children, he was preceded in death by his brothers James and Major and sisters Corrine, Pernie Mae, Alga. He’s been a faithful member of Mill Creek Church active in the choir and music programs, Scout Leader of Boy Scout Troop 154 for 20 years and he retired from Bigelow Sanford after more than 20 years of dedicated service.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Jack Wayne Hardin

Columbus– Jack Wayne Hardin aged 77 of 327 Blanton Street Columbus NC died peacefully in his home early Friday morning November 4, 2022. Jack was a beloved and lifelong member of Polk County; he served in Law Enforcement for 25 years with the Tryon Police Department and was a member of Faith Temple Baptist Church.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

PCHA hosts talk on Polk County’s art heritage

Saturday morning talk at History Museum drew large crowd. COLUMBUS–From all over the county, art lovers, collectors, and artists arrived at the Polk County History Museum in Columbus this Saturday to learn and share Polk County’s art heritage, and learn how it garnered its reputation as one of the premier artist’s colonies of the late-1800s to mid-1900s.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Jazz ’22 educational exhibits now open

Tryon Fine Arts Center (TFAC) opened its first of two exhibits which are part of their multi-faceted Jazz ’22 Series. On November 1, the month-long exhibit Jazz ’22 StoryWalk opened. This outdoor exhibit offers an educational stroll for viewers to learn about some of the jazz greats from North Carolina.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Step inside Jim Carson’s Studio and Gallery

SALUDA – When you step into Jim Carson’s Studio and Gallery at 202-2 Main St. next to the Visitor’s Center, it’s like you are visiting many places at once when viewing the crisp, colorful landscapes and cityscapes that fill the walls. The paintings and the studio both belong to award-winning artist Jim Carson of Saluda. Anyone visiting will be lucky enough to see beautiful artwork, meet Jim and, on occasion, meet his rescue pup, Sadie.
SALUDA, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Dr. John N. Oliver

Columbus– John Oliver (1931-2022) was a dentist and a farmer though it was hard to tell which he loved the most. Without a doubt, the true love of his life was his wife, Odila, whom he met while attending Fletcher Academy and she was in nursing school. They were married for 72 years.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk’s Sheffron, Vitale earn tennis all-conference honors

Polk County’s Bella Sheffron and Sarah Vitale have earned selection to the All-Mountain Foothills 7 Conference girls tennis team for the 2022 season. Vitale earned selection for her play at No. 2 singles while Sheffron received selection for her play at No. 3 singles during the season. Hendersonville’s Eliza...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Peggy J. Dean

Gramling– Peggy Jean Johnson Dean, 95, of Gramling, SC passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Elsie Foster Johnson and wife of the late Earl Dean. She is survived by a son Carey Dean of Suwanee, Georgia; two stepsons; Terry (Karon) Dean of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Duane Dean of Ludlow, Kentucky, seven step-grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and cousins Donald (Brenda) Johnson, Donette (Kenny) Griswald, Scott (Gina) Johnson, Gary, and Scott Foster, and her long time, dearly appreciated caregiver, companion, and friend Alma Bobo.
GRAMLING, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Breweries, beer lovers celebrate 11th Annual Tryon Beer Fest

TRYON–The 11th Annual Tryon Beer Fest was held on Saturday, November 5. Beer lovers from across the area enjoyed samples from over twenty local and regional breweries, as well as games, live music, food and a photo booth. A steady rain during the second half of the Fest didn’t dampen the spirits of festivalgoers, and this annual tradition continues to be a local favorite each year. The Beer Fest was presented by Tryon Downtown Development Association, and sponsored by New View Realty. (Photos by Mark Levin)
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Wolverines battle, but can’t slow Maiden in playoff loss

Maiden’s postgame huddle ended here Friday, and the Blue Devils began celebrating their way toward their locker room. Linebacker Alec Hall veered away from the noise and walked over to a quiet group of Polk County players. “You guys are amazing,” Hall said, full of sincerity. “You scored 33...
MAIDEN, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Landrum’s season ends with playoff loss to Keenan

One of the most exciting first halves of the season for Landrum (6-5, 4-1) turned into an ugly second half as they went down at home in the first round of the 2A playoffs after losing to the Keenan Raiders (7-4, 4-2) 62-29. On a warm November night, the second-seeded...
LANDRUM, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy