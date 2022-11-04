Read full article on original website
First Episode Of Final 'Stranger Things' Season Gets A Cryptic Title
The Netflix series' official Twitter account posted the title page of Season 5's premiere episode — and immediately sparked fan theories.
‘Monster’ Season 2 and Season 3 Headed To Netflix, But No More Dahmer
Netflix is keeping Ryan Murphy busy. Following the undeniable success of both his Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher series, the streamer confirmed today that future installments of both shows are on the horizon. Except we may be getting to know some new characters. Adding on to the...
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut
It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
EW.com
'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
Ars Technica
After 15 years of failed attempts, there will finally be a Gears of War movie
Gears of War, one of the video games that helped make both Epic Games and Xbox what they are today, will become a movie after a decade and a half of false starts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The franchise will be picked up by Netflix, which plans both a...
Ars Technica
Benoit Blanc disses Clue as a “terrible game” in final trailer for Glass Onion
We've been eagerly awaiting director Rian Johnson's follow-up to 2019's delightful Knives Out, and now we have the final trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig and his Southern drawl are back and in better form than ever as quirky detective Benoit Blanc, and he has an equally colorful all-star ensemble cast of suspects.
Millie Bobby Brown Fears Filming 'Stranger Things' Since Picking Up New Habit
The star said she has a "deep-rooted fear" she won't be able to shake the new practice she adopted on the set of "Enola Holmes 2."
DC's 'Black Adam' will likely fizzle at the box office without a China release, as Marvel's 'Wakanda Forever' threatens to halt its momentum
"Black Adam" likely needs at least $600 million worldwide to break even, as theaters typically take around half of a movie's ticket sales.
Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”
On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
‘Black Adam,’ Again: Another Flat Box-Office Weekend Before ‘Wakanda Forever’
“Black Adam” (Warner Bros. Discovery) took top spot this weekend for the third time with a gross of $18.5 million. That gets it to a domestic total of $137 million, a credible if not spectacular result for the DC entry with estimated pre-marketing budget of $200 million. Groosses overall...
