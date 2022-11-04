Read full article on original website
Surfline
Seven Rides @ 120 Seconds: Nazare
Video: Above Creators and Helio Antonio edited by Tom Vaughan. Yesterday, patience was key at Nazare. Surfers on the ground knew all too well what was happening in Ireland, but they would have to wait for that same swell to race down south. With a few hours of light left, the buoys started to blip as the first XL swell of the season began to breathe life into the Sitio headland, the vantage point to watch Nazare’s saltwater mountains.
Surfline
Wave of the Day: Nathan Florence, Ireland, November 6, 2022
Video: Peyton Willard and Cillian Ryan, edit by Jason Lock. Yesterday morning, the first XL swell of the 2022-23 big-wave season arrived in parts of Western Europe. What was once Hurricane Martin devoured much of the North Atlantic as it moved eastward before making a beeline straight for the UK and Ireland. And as first light broke on Sunday, the Emerald Isle’s tight-knit big-wave crew woke up to something special at their favorite lefthand slab.
Surfline
One Day at Soupbowl
Whenever there’s solid northerly swell in the water and the wind goes offshore in Bathsheba, Barbados’ best surfers don’t have a lot of math to do. The island’s pretty small. And while there are certainly other excellent options, it’s kind of a no-brainer where to check first: Soupbowl. This is what it looks like when all the top Bajan rippers all have the same idea, and being a hurricane swell, it works out well for everyone.
