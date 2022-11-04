Whenever there’s solid northerly swell in the water and the wind goes offshore in Bathsheba, Barbados’ best surfers don’t have a lot of math to do. The island’s pretty small. And while there are certainly other excellent options, it’s kind of a no-brainer where to check first: Soupbowl. This is what it looks like when all the top Bajan rippers all have the same idea, and being a hurricane swell, it works out well for everyone.

