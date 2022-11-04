Read full article on original website
Not so hidden: Ghost perk doesn’t work quite how you think in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has a massive collection of different perks that can give Call of Duty gamers countless hours of varying gameplay. These perks are designed to change the way you play your matches, making you hunt slowly and methodically, or fly around corners spraying at anything in your path on the battlefield.
Who is Ghost in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty has given FPS fans some of the best characters in gaming history. Modern Warfare has blessed us with Captain Price and Soap Mactavish, two of the coolest characters in any title. And Viktor Resnov was so impactful among fans in the World at War/Black Ops storyline that they brought him into multiple games set decades apart.
How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2
There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it. Players can change up their magazines,...
How to see active XP tokens in Modern Warfare 2
Weapon progression in Modern Warfare 2 is painfully slow unless you use a double XP token. And since grinding weapons and their Gunsmith attachments is the bulk of the progression system in MW2 at launch, players are seeking out their tokens and using them to help with the process of buffing their loadout weapons.
Best Akimbo weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and how to unlock them
The Call of Duty series has always had customization at the forefront of its gameplay, with a wide variety of different skins, attachments, and even the amount of guns that people can use. There’s tons of gameplay to experience. Players can roam the map, popping heads with a weapon...
How to convert your CS:GO sensitivity to Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has dropped and people are leaping from other games to nuke everyone off the server, but when you start a new game, the controls are always a problem. Messing around with your settings is a necessary step in finding your groove; it’ll help you become more accurate and let you see every spec of dirt beneath your feet.
Two fan-favorite maps may be returning with Modern Warfare 2 season one
Call of Duty leakers has discovered that two fan-favorite maps from the 2019 version of Modern Warfare will be making a comeback with season one of Modern Warfare II. Shipment, one of CoD‘s most chaotic maps to date, will be joined by Shoot House as the two maps being added to MW2. These maps were the highlight, or bane, of the 2019 MW release since they were small and had three distinct lanes.
How much are 500 Apex Packs in Apex Legends?
Heirlooms are some of the most coveted items in Apex Legends. These extremely rare cosmetics can’t be purchased outright, however. Instead, they can only be purchased with Heirloom Shards, which in turn can only be obtained in Apex Packs, the game’s version of loot boxes. Heirloom Shards normally have less than a one percent chance of dropping, according to the official Apex FAQ page.
Modern Warfare 2 just made $1 billion in 10 days, with 1 billion matches played
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the fastest CoD game to make $1 billion, Activision revealed today. MW2 passed $1 billion sell-through in just 10 days, beating the record previously held by Call of Duty: Black Ops II in 2012, which passed $1 billion in 15 days. In those 10 days, over 1 billion matches have been played.
Modern Warfare 2 will ban players from voice chat if they’re being too toxic
Activision has unveiled some new details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s “overhauled in-game reporting system,” which could present serious repercussions for repeated toxic offenders. The upgraded system for reporting will allow CoD’s moderation teams to “restrict player features in response to confirmed player reports” as...
Pokémon series’ first flamingo Pokémon appears in leaked screenshots of Scarlet and Violet
According to new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks, a Pokémon that calls the Paldea region home appears to take the shape of an animal that has never been used as a basis to create a Pokémon before. New in-game screenshots of a player’s journey through Paldea have...
How to find your Activision ID for your My Warzone Legacy stats video
Call of Duty: Warzone gamers are preparing for the imminent launch of the battle royale title’s sequel by reliving the glory days of the original. Activision made it possible today for players to look up some of their Warzone stats in a “My Warzone Legacy” video. To gain access to your My Warzone Legacy stats video, you just need to visit the My Warzone Legacy website and enter your Activision ID.
New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks give first look at Fuecoco’s evolution
Less than two weeks before the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch, even more leaks are flooding the internet, giving fans a look at some of the game’s new faces before release. In a newly released leak of an in-game screenshot, the first evolution...
Dota 2 stole all the Halloween Candy and is hoarding it behind low drop rates and a paywall in Diretide
On the back of a shaven beard, Diretide arrived in Dota 2, bringing season’s “Greevilings.” This year’s Diretide is noticeably different from the previous iterations as it also features some elements from the Frostivus event. Diretide matches generally last less than 20 minutes and feature some epic teamfights, but the game mode has been overshadowed by how difficult it has been to farm Candies.
How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go
Pokémon is known for implementing unique crossover content between games across the series, and ever since Pokémon Go launched in 2016 that has been the focal point for several tie-ins for the main series. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just the latest games to receive the crossover treatment, as Niantic were the first to actually implement a Gen 9 Pokémon in a way that players around the world can interact with.
What are Purple Coins used for in Sonic Frontiers?
Sonic Frontiers is overloaded with different collectible items that have little information. You can run around for hours collecting different items to level up Sonic’s abilities, unlock new moves, and help to complete the story—but there is one item that doesn’t seem to have a purpose at first.
Don’t skip these Candyworks items: The most valuable rewards and skins in Dota 2’s Diretide event
During Dota 2’s Diretide event, players will be able to earn Candies in various game modes and spend them in the Candyworks Store. When players first make their way to the store, they’ll be greeted with three offerings. The first three items in the Candyworks shop aren’t guaranteed...
Activision confirms ‘full premium release’ for Call of Duty in 2023, but it might just be more MW2
Activision has confirmed a “full premium release” in the Call of Duty series is coming in 2023, but there’s some debate on what that actually means right now. The company is likely being purposely murky in its wording, but many are expecting 2023 to skip a new entry in the series in favor of a large-scale DLC release for Modern Warfare 2 that’s expected to be sold at or near the same price as a full game.
An infamous tank item is getting nerfed again ahead of League’s 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason will be exciting, to say the least. Not only do we have new items like Jak’Sho, a new tank item that will have an HP-draining aura, but we are also seeing items like Rod of Ages making a return. To avoid large-scale bugs and the incredibly broken items going live, Riot Games is preemptively balancing items, including Heartsteel.
Telesto is broken again—and fans think it’s the start of a new Destiny 2 community event
One of the most infamous weapons in Destiny 2 is bugged again. This time, though, it’s more than just an accident or a coincidence: it could be a hint to an upcoming community event. Telesto is one of the most problematic weapons in the game, and it’s earned a...
