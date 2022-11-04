Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
How to Unlock All Weapons in Modern Warfare 2: Full List
Wondering how to unlock all of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns. After all, terms like Weapons Platforms, Receivers and Weapon Vaults just haven't been used in Call of Duty titles before.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
Polygon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players question Infinity Ward after confusing Ghost perk discovery
Modern Warfare 2 players have hit out and questioned Infinity Ward after revelations that the Ghost perk doesn’t work how it was intended. The Ghost perk has been a long-time staple of Call of Duty. With the ability to be able to hide from your enemies’ minimap, even with a UAV active, it’s arguably one of the most annoying perks in the game alongside the likes of Last Stand.
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 just made $1 billion in 10 days, with 1 billion matches played
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the fastest CoD game to make $1 billion, Activision revealed today. MW2 passed $1 billion sell-through in just 10 days, beating the record previously held by Call of Duty: Black Ops II in 2012, which passed $1 billion in 15 days. In those 10 days, over 1 billion matches have been played.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’’s season one will balance weapons and restore ping
Infinity Ward has released the patch notes for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first major update, and has promised a lot more changes coming with the launch of season one. Since Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched last week (October 28), the game has had issues with the new weapon attachment tuning feature, players exploiting a “god mode” glitch as well as a major bug with the ping system.
dotesports.com
Best Killjoy Split setups in VALORANT
There are few agents quite like Killjoy when it comes to demolishing the opposing team’s attack strategies in the blink of an eye, and with the right setups, you too can harness the power of VALORANT’s biggest tech nerd. With VALORANT’s always-changing map pool for competitive play, it...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Xten Black Kite Muzzle suppressor in Modern Warfare 2
Like many of the Call of Duty titles before it, Modern Warfare 2 boasts a whole armory of different attachments that players can snap onto their weapons before heading into battle. From a variety of different scopes, grips, and stocks, users can customize their guns to become the perfect tool for war.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo embrace the chaos of Modern Warfare 2’s infamous highway map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s release hasn’t exactly been the smoothest, and one of the biggest points of contention for the game has been one of its multiplayer maps that is both literally and metaphorically a wreck. But Dr Disrespect and his buddies didn’t seem to mind...
dotesports.com
These are Atlanta FaZe’s Modern Warfare 2 classes and loadouts
Atlanta FaZe has become one of the top teams in the Call of Duty League after a dominating performance in Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard. For the fourth iteration of the CDL, Atlanta FaZe are looking to continue its winning streak and plan on doing it by having some of the best-optimized weapons in the game.
Modern Warfare 2 Attachment Tuning Reenabled
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has had its attachment tuning re-enabled after providing a much-needed bug fix to its new system. For those unaware, weapon and attachment tuning is a brand new system in Modern Warfare 2 that allows players to customize their loadouts even further by adjusting certain weapon and attachment attributes. This level of customization is unlocked by reaching the maximum level of a weapon and gives players a chance to create more personalized loadouts.
Comments / 0