Mooresville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Cindy Francine Glover

Mrs. Cindy Francine “Wue” Glover, 64, was born on November 19, 1957, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late C. L. Darty and Mary Frances Glover Harris. She departed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Cindy was affectionately known as “Wue” by her...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Angela Pedroza

Mrs. Angela Ann Ramseur Pedroza, 67, of 209 Wooten Street, Statesville, was born in Cabarrus County on September 3, 1955, to the late Commodor and Annie Nicholas Ramseur. She departed this life on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Ella Mae Sharpe Parker

Mrs. Ella Mae Sharpe Parker, 90, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 22, 1932, to the late Hugh Merlin Sharpe and Oatie Mae Lackey Sharpe Nixon. She departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. Ella worked as a...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Jerry Lee Weatherman

Jerry “Granddaddy” Lee Weatherman, 82, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Forsyth County, N.C., to the late Robert and Ruth Parsons Weatherman. He retired from JC Penny Distribution after 42 years of service. He enjoyed tennis,...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Carl Joe Fletcher

Joe Fletcher, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 5, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Carl and Pauline Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville to honor local veterans with week of special events

The Town of Mooresville will honor local veterans with seven different Veterans Day events November 7-12. The weeklong celebration will begin with a Flag Processional and Ceremony on November 7. It begins at 9 a.m. outside Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum (165 N. Main Street) and ends outside of Town Hall (413 N. Main Street).
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

SFD Hazmat Response Team takes first place in statewide competition

Members of the Statesville Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team competed in the N.C. Association of Hazardous Materials Responders Hazmat Challenge this summer. Coached by Assistant Chief Kyle Bell, team members Captain Eddy Harpe, Captain Matt Thompson, Captain Danny Fisher and Firefighter Travis Akins took first place in the competition against eight other teams.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Troutman Council approves Scouts’ pet pantry project

The Troutman Town Council unanimously approved a community pet pantry project to assist community members struggling to afford pet foods in these difficult economic times. The pet pantry be placed next to the Blessing Box at Town Hall,. Juliette Girl Scouts Layla Sudol and Sophie Maher are creating the pet...
TROUTMAN, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte

NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Arvel Dewayne Henderson

Arvel Dewayne “Po” Henderson, 64, passed away on November 3, 2022. Mr. Henderson was born August 6, 1958, to Mr. John Henderson and Mrs. Frankie (Culpepper) Henderson. Dewayne did his level best to deplete the lakes and streams of their fish. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He drove trucks for most of his life until he retired due to health issues. He was very family oriented and felt that family comes first no matter what.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO Felony Arrests: October 27 – November 4

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Jonathan Ray Lowman, 36, of Lundy Road, Statesville, charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor drug offense and two counts of resist or delay a public officer. ♦ Guy V. Welch II, 64, of Strawberry Lane,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win

RALEIGH – Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

