Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Cindy Francine Glover
Mrs. Cindy Francine “Wue” Glover, 64, was born on November 19, 1957, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late C. L. Darty and Mary Frances Glover Harris. She departed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Cindy was affectionately known as “Wue” by her...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County veterans invited to annual ceremony on Thursday at West Iredell High School
All veterans are invited to the annual Iredell County Veterans Day ceremony and BBQ lunch on Thursday, November 10, at West Iredell High School, 213 Warrior Drive in Statesville. The event begins at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. The school event, in coordination with the WIHS chorus...
iredellfreenews.com
Angela Pedroza
Mrs. Angela Ann Ramseur Pedroza, 67, of 209 Wooten Street, Statesville, was born in Cabarrus County on September 3, 1955, to the late Commodor and Annie Nicholas Ramseur. She departed this life on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death...
iredellfreenews.com
Ella Mae Sharpe Parker
Mrs. Ella Mae Sharpe Parker, 90, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 22, 1932, to the late Hugh Merlin Sharpe and Oatie Mae Lackey Sharpe Nixon. She departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. Ella worked as a...
iredellfreenews.com
Jerry Lee Weatherman
Jerry “Granddaddy” Lee Weatherman, 82, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Forsyth County, N.C., to the late Robert and Ruth Parsons Weatherman. He retired from JC Penny Distribution after 42 years of service. He enjoyed tennis,...
iredellfreenews.com
Carl Joe Fletcher
Joe Fletcher, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 5, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Carl and Pauline Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,...
Major economic announcement in Catawba County expected Wednesday
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A major economic announcement is expected to be made Wednesday in Catawba County. Although it remains a mystery, county and officials from cities are meeting about incentives for three projects totaling $1 billion. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has been trying to get more information about...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville to honor local veterans with week of special events
The Town of Mooresville will honor local veterans with seven different Veterans Day events November 7-12. The weeklong celebration will begin with a Flag Processional and Ceremony on November 7. It begins at 9 a.m. outside Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum (165 N. Main Street) and ends outside of Town Hall (413 N. Main Street).
Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Salvation Army aims to provide a new center for people in the area to get help with a range of needs, from food and housing to mental health assistance. The program, called “One Stop,” is literally designed to be a one-stop shop for...
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS Board considering plan for major stadium upgrades at all five district high schools
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education is considering a five-year plan for athletic stadium upgrades at all five district high schools. The plan includes improved lighting, new tracks and artificial turf for the stadiums at Lake Norman, North Iredell, Statesville, South Iredell and West Iredell. “Our current tracks are no...
WBTV
Students from Concord, Salisbury, part of Catawba College presentation “Songs for a New World”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Department of Theatre Arts will present Songs for a New World, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, in Hedrick Little Theatre on November 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 at 2:30 p.m. Catawba’s talented theatre...
Josh's Farmers Market facing issues trying to relocate after being forced to close
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the past 30 years, Josh's Famers Market has been a staple in Mooresville, but that tradition is now being tainted with changes forcing the farmer's market to relocate to a permanent location due to a town ordinance. Owner Josh Graham said the business first began...
iredellfreenews.com
SFD Hazmat Response Team takes first place in statewide competition
Members of the Statesville Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team competed in the N.C. Association of Hazardous Materials Responders Hazmat Challenge this summer. Coached by Assistant Chief Kyle Bell, team members Captain Eddy Harpe, Captain Matt Thompson, Captain Danny Fisher and Firefighter Travis Akins took first place in the competition against eight other teams.
WBTV
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council approves Scouts’ pet pantry project
The Troutman Town Council unanimously approved a community pet pantry project to assist community members struggling to afford pet foods in these difficult economic times. The pet pantry be placed next to the Blessing Box at Town Hall,. Juliette Girl Scouts Layla Sudol and Sophie Maher are creating the pet...
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte
NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway; Newton man charged
A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
iredellfreenews.com
Arvel Dewayne Henderson
Arvel Dewayne “Po” Henderson, 64, passed away on November 3, 2022. Mr. Henderson was born August 6, 1958, to Mr. John Henderson and Mrs. Frankie (Culpepper) Henderson. Dewayne did his level best to deplete the lakes and streams of their fish. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He drove trucks for most of his life until he retired due to health issues. He was very family oriented and felt that family comes first no matter what.
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: October 27 – November 4
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Jonathan Ray Lowman, 36, of Lundy Road, Statesville, charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor drug offense and two counts of resist or delay a public officer. ♦ Guy V. Welch II, 64, of Strawberry Lane,...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win
RALEIGH – Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
