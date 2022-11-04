Read full article on original website
Texas A&M to face rejuvenated program Saturday night at Auburn
Before the season, many anticipated Auburn having an interim head football coach by the time it played Texas A&M. That indeed is the case, but few anticipated both teams would be struggling as much as they are. A&M and Auburn are each 3-6, including 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play heading...
Texas A&M's Vicor Povzner earns weekly SEC diving award
Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s diver of the week Tuesday. Povzner won the 1- and 3-meter springboard dives last week in the Aggies’ victory over No. 22 TCU. A&M will compete in the Texas Diving Invitational in Austin on Nov. 17-19.
Hefner's growing confidence evident in A&M's season-opening win over ULM
With a stoic look on his face, Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner walked backwards toward the half-court line with an air about him that said he had done this many times before. However, in his two previous seasons with the Aggies, the lanky spot-shooter had never drained a turn-around, fade-away jumper to beat the buzzer at the end of the half.
Texas A&M will open the NCAA soccer tournament in Austin
The Texas A&M soccer team has returned to the NCAA tournament, receiving an at-large bid Monday. The Aggies will play 16th-ranked Texas at 5 p.m. Friday in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium. A&M (9-6-5), which was ranked 40th in the NCAA’s RPI, made 27 straight NCAA tournaments until missing...
Texas A&M needs to find a few positives
The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy. A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.
Texas A&M-UMass to kick at 11
Texas A&M’s football game against Massachusetts on Nov. 19 will kick at 11 a.m. and be available on SEC Network+/ESPN+. A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will be at Auburn (3-6, 1-5) at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday with the game on the SEC Network. UMass (1-7), which is an independent, will be at Arkansas State this Saturday.
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
Weekly Press Conference: Sam Mathews
Texas A&M Football linebacker Sam Mathews meets the media at the Auburn preview press conference from Kyle Field. (November 7, 2022)
Auburn outlasts A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane
Texas A&M Football running back Devon Achane meets the media at the Auburn preview press conference from Kyle Field. (November 7, 2022)
Montgomery Lake Creek volleyball team sweeps College Station in regional quarterfinals
ANDERSON — If the College Station volleyball team had a vote on Election Day, it would have been to play somebody other than Montgomery Lake Creek or at least face the Lady Lions on a different day. Lake Creek powered its way to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-23 victory in...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Johnson earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after starring in Madisonville’s 30-14 victory over Salado. The wide receiver had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson received 27% of the online weekly...
Bryan girls basketball team tops Brenham
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Brenham 69-44 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Bryan also won the freshman game 44-42. The Lady Vikings will host Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stephen F. Austin Middle School.
Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Owens had a night to remember in Rockdale’s 46-38 win against McGregor. The wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
Extra! Extra! Extra compensation for CSISD employees
College Station school district employees received good news Tuesday night. With 61.2% of voters in approval, the College Station school district’s Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election — labeled College Station Independent School District Proposition A on the ballot — to increase compensation for district employees has passed. In...
Watch: The Joni Taylor Radio Show Ep 1
The season premiere of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. (air date November 7, 2022). The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Wanda Watson wins Precinct 4 commissioner race, Duane Peters reelected as county judge
Democrat Wanda Watson will be Brazos County’s next Precinct 4 Commissioner after she defeated Republican Timothy Delasandro, 4,303 votes (54.8%) to 3,549 votes (45.2%). Watson retired after serving as director for the College of Medicine at Texas A&M University. She has been active in several local boards and volunteer/non-profit organizations, including United Way of the Brazos Valley and the Bryan Independent School District Parent-Teacher Organization. Watson also has served in leadership roles with groups including the NAACP, the TAMU African Professional Organization, the Leadership (Texas) Women’s Board and Leadership Brazos.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Three out of five College Station bond propositions pass
College Station voters approved three of the proposed $90.4 million city bonds on Tuesday, but rejected two others. Voters rejected about $35 million of the proposed projects. Residents will have a new fire station — number 7 — improvements to Rock Prairie Road East, the Bachmann Little League and Senior League/Soccer Buildings, the installation of pickleball/futsal courts and more.
Brazos County no longer under outdoor burn ban as of Monday
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters lifted the burn ban for Brazos County on Monday. No outdoor burning was allowed while the ban was in effect. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Previously during an Oct. 25 Brazos...
