Emmerdale actor Kevin Mathurin addresses co-star's sad exit
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale actor Kevin Mathurin has addressed his co-star Katherine Dow Blyton's sad exit from the soap. Back in October, Katherine's character Harriet Finch tragically died after suffering life-threatening injuries during the dramatic storm week as part of a 50th anniversary episode. The hour-long special saw Harriet crash...
Ryan Reynolds explains how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return happened
Ryan Reynolds has explained how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return for Deadpool 3 came about, saying he "always wanted Hugh to come back". Speaking to Collider, Reynolds said that his first meeting with Marvel boss Kevin Feige was about making a Deadpool and Wolverine film. "I think you're giving me too...
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Hollyoaks winter trailer released
Hollyoaks has released the winter trailer: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41887062/hollyoaks-spoilers-juliet-cancer-story-mercedes-romance/. I seriously hope this isn't the end for Eric, going from that trailer. I don't want him to leave. I did think it was odd that two chavvy female characters have that storyline but may just be coincidence. Thank goodness Juliet is getting...
Why these actors quit the Law & Order franchise
Nobody could have imagined just how popular Law & Order would become when it initially aired on NBC in 1990, but it still stands the test of time over thirty years later. Despite being cancelled in 2010, the courtroom drama remained ever a sensation and was eventually revived in 2021.
Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl – and shares sweet name
Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, taking to Instagram to share the happy news. Wilson, recently seen in Netflix comedy Senior Year, posted an adorable picture of baby Royce Lillian aka Roycie. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian,...
Dangerous Liaisons' creators explain how the show improves on Cruel Intentions' queer representation
Dangerous Liaisons creators Harriet Warner and Colin Callender have opened up about queer representation in the new series and how it improves on its predecessor Cruel Intentions. The prequel series, which is set before the events of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, starring Alice Englert and...
Chris Clenshaw's EastEnders Interview / Preview
What stories were you most excited about telling when you took over?. So many, and there are some that haven't even hit the screen yet. If I must pick one though, it's Lola's brain tumour story. It's such an important issue and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job. I wanted Lola and Jay back together, especially for this story. Although I probably would have found a way to reunite them as I think they're meant to be together. Certainly for this story, as it's an emotional one. And there's a love story at the heart of it.
Casualty return date confirmed
Finally, the date has been confirmed for Casualty's return for Saturday, November 19 at 9:45pm: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/casualty/a41888332/casualty-return-date-confirmed-bbc/. I am not being funny, but the BBC should hang their heads in shame. I said this before, and I will say it again. No wonder the ratings are low for Casualty as BBC...
Do your young relatives watch broadcast TV anymore?
When I was a kid TV for us was BBC, ITV and Channel 4, we’d watch CBBC/CITV in the mornings, after school and at the weekend. When our parents watched TV in the evening, it was always one of the above channels. When I was in my teens we...
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline - Final Heat
Thanks to everybody who voted in the fourth heat. It was very very close but two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are Max & Stacey's Affair (Eastenders) and Alan Bradley (Coronation Street. Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the...
Lord of the Rings star lands next lead movie role
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood is heading back to New Zealand to film new movie Bookworm. According to Variety, the star has landed the lead role in the film, which is set to be directed by The ABCs of Death's Ant Timpson. Wood, who is best known for...
ITV Player being redirected over to STV Player to watch a drama because I live in Scotland
The other week I thought I would look for a drama from 2018 with Sheridan Smith called "Cleaning Up." So I looked on ITV website and found all six episodes. Signed into my account but when I clicked on to the first video in the drama series it directed me to STV Player only to find that the six episodes weren't available on STV Player.
EastEnders Episode Discussion 08.11.22 - There's A Don In Mi Kitchen
Sam gets an unwelcome blast from the past, the Panesars fear the worst, and Sharon tries to help Linda move on. 2021 - Martin and Zack nervously await news that could change their future. Callum feels insecure about Ben’s past, and Chelsea is unsure about telling Gray’s kids she’s pregnant.
Strictly's Oti Mabuse replaces Kym Marsh on Morning Live
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse temporarily replaced Kym Marsh on Morning Live after the latter was forced to pull out due to illness. The former Coronation Street star, who is also currently competing on Strictly, explained that she had caught a bug from one of her kids, so had to sit out yesterday's (November 7) episode.
EE - Does EastEnders need a New Unconnected Family?
Is it time for a new Unconnected Family to move onto the Square?. Is it time for a new Unconnected Family to move onto the Square?. The writing team needs to sort out and consolidate existing families before introducing new ones. Plots are dominated by the same big characters - Kat, Stacey, Phil, Ben, Sharon, Mick et al, whereas others like Whitney and Denise are sidelined. EE has a talented cast. It should be better used.
John Wick spin-off with Ana de Armas gets exciting update
The John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas has given fans an exciting update — Ballerina begins production next week. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer shared the update in an investors call last week, while also confirming that a John Wick video game is being explored. So far, there have...
EastEnders - Do you want Ian to return?
Indifferent (Maybe/Don’t care enough) No, I haven't missed Ian at all and I don't care if he doesn't return. I want Ian to return to fix the Carbonara mess and I feel like Chris Clenshaw has shown himself to be intelligent enough to do that. It would be great...
The Great British Bake Off reveals goodbye letter from baker who missed the final
The Great British Bake Off semi-final spoilers follow. The baker who missed a spot in the Great British Bake-Off final next week has released a poignant goodbye message. Ahead of next week's all-important finale, the four remaining bakers faced their toughest challenges yet in Tuesday's semi-final episode (November 8). Related:...
Supernatural star reunites with Jared Padalecki on Walker
Walker season 3 spoilers follow. Walker's third season will feature a face that Supernatural fans will find familiar in an important role in upcoming episodes: the third Winchester brother. Jake Abel, who played Sam and Dean's half brother Adam on the long-running CW series, will make his Walker debut later...
