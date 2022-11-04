DALLAS , TX—The publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America are recognizing Dallas’ The Law Offices of Brad Jackson on the 2023 Best Law Firms list for the firm’s work in lawsuits involving businesses. Earlier this year, Mr. Jackson and firm attorney Cheryl Mann were named in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America based on their wins for clients in significant business lawsuits.

