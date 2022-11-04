Read full article on original website
Moore & Van Allen Receives Multiple National and Metropolitan Rankings from 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’
CHARLOTTE, NC—Moore & Van Allen PLLC (MVA) is pleased to announce that the firm received national rankings for seven practice areas in the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” In addition, the firm garnered 39 Tier 1 rankings among its 53 metropolitan rankings for multiple practices.
Rebecca L. Palmer Law Group Named in 2023 Best Law Firms in America
ORLANDO, FL—Rebecca L. Palmer Law Group is excited to announce that it has been named to the latest edition of the U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings. This award is a highly regarded achievement in the legal field and distinguishes the Rebecca L. Palmer Law Group as one of the top-ranked law firms in the industry.
Dallas’ Law Offices of Brad Jackson Ranked Among Nation’s Best Law Firms for Business Disputes, Commercial Litigation
DALLAS , TX—The publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America are recognizing Dallas’ The Law Offices of Brad Jackson on the 2023 Best Law Firms list for the firm’s work in lawsuits involving businesses. Earlier this year, Mr. Jackson and firm attorney Cheryl Mann were named in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America based on their wins for clients in significant business lawsuits.
Baker Donelson Adds Stephen G. Kabalka to Corporate Group in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TN—Stephen G. Kabalka, a corporate attorney with significant experience in the transportation, logistics, and manufacturing industries, has joined Baker Donelson as of counsel in the Firm’s Chattanooga office. Mr. Kabalka provides strategic advice on legal matters related to commercial transactions; customer, vendor, and supply contracts; confidentiality agreements;...
Gallagher & Kennedy Earns 45 National, Metropolitan Rankings In 2023 “Best Law Firms”
PHOENIX, AZ—Gallagher & Kennedy is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers list of “Best Law Firms,” earning six national rankings, 36 Phoenix metropolitan rankings, and three Santa Fe metropolitan rankings. Gallagher & Kennedy earned national rankings in...
Jaburg Wilk Expands Employment Law Practice
PHOENIX, AZ—The law firm of Jaburg Wilk announced that Jamie M. Leach joined the firm as an attorney in its employment law and employment litigation group. Before joining Jaburg Wilk, Jamie represented clients in insurance bad faith, commercial litigation, and appellate matters at another Phoenix law firm. Prior to starting her private practice, Jamie clerked for Judge William T. Thurman at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Utah.
Former Prosecutor, Jessica L. Underwood, Joins SSRGA’s South Florida Office as an Associate
BOCA RATON, FL—Jessica L. Underwood has joined the South Florida office of Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas LLP (SSRGA) as an associate in the firm’s appellate division. She has both litigation and appellate experience in state and federal court. Immediately prior to joining the firm, Jessica spent two...
Greenberg Traurig’s Andrew Tibbetts and Andrew Tsui Presented at MassBio 2022 Digital Health Impact Conference
BOSTON, MA—Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts and Of Counsel Andrew Tsui presented at the MassBio 2022 Digital Health Impact Conference Nov. 3. Tibbetts moderated the panel “Could Digital Health = Better Outcomes for Underserved Populations?” The panel discussed the promise of digital health for...
Bradley Named Recipient of Bank of America’s 2022 Law Firm Pro Bono Award
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that the firm is the recipient of Bank of America’s 2022 Law Firm Pro Bono Award, which was presented to the firm at a recognition event in November. The Bank of America’s annual Law Firm Pro Bono Award...
Bradley Earns Top Rankings in Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’ in Tampa
TAMPA, FL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” has recognized the firm with five Tier 1 national rankings in the practice areas of Construction Law, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Litigation – Banking & Finance, Litigation – Construction, and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants. The firm also earned 159 Tier 1 metropolitan rankings across all 10 of its offices, including Tampa, Florida.
Nicholas DiGiovanni Presented “New Developments with Graduate Student Unionization” at AAPA Annual Conference
BOSTON, MA—Morgan, Brown & Joy partner Nicholas DiGiovanni presented “New Developments with Graduate Student Unionization” at the Academy for Academic Personnel Administrators (AAPA) Annual Fall Conference in Clearwater, FL on November 3, 2022. DiGiovanni provided updates and insights on the state of graduate student worker unionization, particularly in the private sector.
Patrick Eavenson Recognized Among Pro Bono Attorneys of the Year
LEXINGTON, KY—Patrick Eavenson, an attorney with Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC, recently received one of the Legal Aid of the Bluegrass’ 2022 Pro Bono Attorney of the Year awards. Patrick contributes to the Business Litigation, Appellate, and Intellectual Property practice groups. Eavenson devoted many hours of his time assisting...
Bradley Adds Litigation Associate Brendan Smith to Birmingham Office
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Brendan Smith has joined the firm’s Birmingham office as an associate. Mr. Smith is a member of Bradley’s Litigation Practice Group and assists business and commercial clients in litigation matters across a variety of industries. He...
Emily M. Ruzic Receives Bradley’s 2022 Cameron J. Miller Award for Excellence and Community Service
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Emily M. Ruzic, an associate in the firm’s Birmingham office, has been named the recipient of Bradley’s 2022 Cameron J. Miller Award for Excellence and Community Service. This annual award honors an associate who exemplifies the...
VF Law Continues Growth – Welcomes New Attorney Drew Hancherick
PORTLAND, OR—VF Law is pleased to welcome its newest associate, Drew Hancherick, to the firm. Hancherick has joined the firm’s Real Estate, Land Use and Environmental Practices in the firm’s Lake Oswego office. In his role, Hasncherick assists VF Law’s team in representing clients with matters in...
