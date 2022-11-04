PHOENIX, AZ—Jaburg Wilk recently supported the 2022 Night of PAWSibilities fundraising event benefitting Gabriel’s Angels. Micalann C. Pepe, insurance law partner at Jaburg Wilk and Gabriel’s Angels Vice-Chair said “We are grateful for everyone’s generosity to our organization, especially after the impact the pandemic had on the children we serve. It is exciting to, once again, see the positive work that certified therapy dogs do supporting children’s emotional development and helping build coping skills, learn respect, and develop trusting relationships with the therapy dog teams.”

