Bradley Earns Top Rankings in Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’ in Mississippi

JACKSON, MS—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” has recognized the firm with five Tier 1 national rankings in the practice areas of Construction Law, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Litigation – Banking & Finance, Litigation – Construction, and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants. The firm also earned 159 Tier 1 metropolitan rankings across all 10 of its offices, including Jackson, Mississippi.
Bradley Earns Top Rankings in Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’ in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” has recognized the firm with five Tier 1 national rankings in the practice areas of Construction Law, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Litigation – Banking & Finance, Litigation – Construction, and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants. The firm also earned 159 Tier 1 metropolitan rankings across all 10 of its offices, including Charlotte, North Carolina.
Jaburg Wilk Supports Local Arizona Non-profit Gabriel’s Angels

PHOENIX, AZ—Jaburg Wilk recently supported the 2022 Night of PAWSibilities fundraising event benefitting Gabriel’s Angels. Micalann C. Pepe, insurance law partner at Jaburg Wilk and Gabriel’s Angels Vice-Chair said “We are grateful for everyone’s generosity to our organization, especially after the impact the pandemic had on the children we serve. It is exciting to, once again, see the positive work that certified therapy dogs do supporting children’s emotional development and helping build coping skills, learn respect, and develop trusting relationships with the therapy dog teams.”
