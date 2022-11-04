ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

tamu.edu

Office Of The President Announces Good Bull Fund

Student organizations in good standing with the university are now eligible for funding available through the new Texas A&M University Good Bull Fund, established through support from the Office of the President. The $1 million fund will have an initial allocation pool starting at $250,000. Recognized student organizations or MSC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
tamu.edu

Claridge recognized for impactful research contributions

The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) awarded the 2022 Louise and Bill Holladay Distinguished Fellow Award to Dr. David Claridge. Claridge, who was named an ASHRAE fellow in 2008, serves as a professor in the J. Mike Walker '66 Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

