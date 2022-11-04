Read full article on original website
tamu.edu
Office Of The President Announces Good Bull Fund
Student organizations in good standing with the university are now eligible for funding available through the new Texas A&M University Good Bull Fund, established through support from the Office of the President. The $1 million fund will have an initial allocation pool starting at $250,000. Recognized student organizations or MSC...
tamu.edu
Claridge recognized for impactful research contributions
The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) awarded the 2022 Louise and Bill Holladay Distinguished Fellow Award to Dr. David Claridge. Claridge, who was named an ASHRAE fellow in 2008, serves as a professor in the J. Mike Walker '66 Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M...
