Miranda Lambert had everyone seeing green at the 2022 BMI Country Awards. The “Only Prettier” singer attended the event, held at BMI on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert wore a custom minidress from Safiyaa, with long sleeves and a two-tone palette. Her dress featured a black skirt and sleeves, with an emerald green satin bodice. Lambert accessorized her dress with large hoop earrings and a few rings. She also carried a matching green crystal clutch. The Grammy winner added even more green to her outfit with her shoes. She donned bright green strappy heels from Aquazzura on the...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO