Mobile, AL

WEAR

Pensacola nonprofit provides meals, clothes to those in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Those in need were able to get free meals, clothes, and hygiene products during a giveaway Saturday. "There are Hopes and Huts for Our Friends" patterned with the woman's group "We Got Us" for the event. They wanted to provide food and fellowship during the Thanksgiving season.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

An Angel to remind us to remember those who served our nation

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As we approach Veterans Day, we are mindful of a sacred place in Pensacola that reminds us to always remember those who have worn the cloth of this nation. Retired Marine Corps Major Paul Entrekin keeps watch over these hallowed grounds of Pensacola Veterans Memorial Park. He has served on the Foundation board for nine years and has been president for the last five.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Veteran-run Paradigm Parachute in Pensacola to grow following grant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A small business run by veterans is growing. Paradigm Parachute & Defense sews parachutes and other textile accessories for parachute systems for the military. The company has been around for three years. They recently were awarded a grant through the "Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund." The grant...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Recreation Department could raise recreation fees

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Pensacola city officials may approve raising Parks and Recreation Department fees Thursday evening. A resolution to adjust up to 25 separate fees is under consideration by Pensacola City Council members, who reviewed the raises Monday at the city council agenda conference. Councilman Jared Moore questioned some of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola city playground equipment not inclusive, says councilmember

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The purchase of nearly $170,000 in city playground equipment is in question. Pensacola city council members will vote on a resolution Thursday night to authorize reallocating LOST IV funding for Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision Park, and Pintado Parks' playground equipment to go to East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola community participates in poultry, livestock swap

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Once a month, the Pensacola community can come together to buy, swap, sell and trade livestock. The Pensacola Poultry and Farm Animal Swap was started by Debbie Lipham, because she saw similar events in Alabama, but nothing in the area. They partnered with the Farmer and Nursery...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for missing 37-year-old man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered Escambia County man. The sheriff's office posted Monday about 37-year-old Daniel Hicks. He was last seen Saturday on the 2200-block of Country Place Cir. Deputies say he was wearing a light grey Florida Seminoles t-shirt and dark grey...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Lindsay defeats Johnson, Stillings to remain Mayor of Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Heather Lindsay will remain Milton's mayor. Lindsay defeated Mary Johnson and Dan Stillings Tuesday night in the race for Milton mayor. Lindsay says her focus would be revitalizing Stewart Street in Downtown Milton. Lindsay was the first woman to be elected Milton's mayor back in 2018. She...
MILTON, FL

