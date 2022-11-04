Read full article on original website
WEAR
Pensacola mother aims to raise awareness of drug use dangers after son dies of overdose
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is raising awareness around the dangers of drug use after her 18-year-old son died of an overdose. Stephanie Shepard says her son passed away just over a week ago. She believes fentanyl was responsible. "It was my battle to fight alone," she told WEAR...
WEAR
UPDATE: Man no longer wanted for questioning in fatal Escambia County stabbing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- 61-year-old Cornelius Williams is no longer wanted for questioning. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 61-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred in Escambia County in October. Deputies are trying to locate Cornelius Dudley Williams for questioning only. The homicide took place on...
WEAR
Pensacola nonprofit provides meals, clothes to those in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Those in need were able to get free meals, clothes, and hygiene products during a giveaway Saturday. "There are Hopes and Huts for Our Friends" patterned with the woman's group "We Got Us" for the event. They wanted to provide food and fellowship during the Thanksgiving season.
WEAR
An Angel to remind us to remember those who served our nation
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As we approach Veterans Day, we are mindful of a sacred place in Pensacola that reminds us to always remember those who have worn the cloth of this nation. Retired Marine Corps Major Paul Entrekin keeps watch over these hallowed grounds of Pensacola Veterans Memorial Park. He has served on the Foundation board for nine years and has been president for the last five.
WEAR
Veteran-run Paradigm Parachute in Pensacola to grow following grant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A small business run by veterans is growing. Paradigm Parachute & Defense sews parachutes and other textile accessories for parachute systems for the military. The company has been around for three years. They recently were awarded a grant through the "Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund." The grant...
WEAR
Pensacola Recreation Department could raise recreation fees
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Pensacola city officials may approve raising Parks and Recreation Department fees Thursday evening. A resolution to adjust up to 25 separate fees is under consideration by Pensacola City Council members, who reviewed the raises Monday at the city council agenda conference. Councilman Jared Moore questioned some of...
WEAR
1 person hospitalized after fire at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least two units suffered significant damage in a fire Monday night at the Moorings Apartments in Escambia County. Crews responded to the fire around 9:15 p.m. at the complex in the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. "Upon arrival, black smoke was seen coming through...
WEAR
Pensacola city playground equipment not inclusive, says councilmember
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The purchase of nearly $170,000 in city playground equipment is in question. Pensacola city council members will vote on a resolution Thursday night to authorize reallocating LOST IV funding for Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision Park, and Pintado Parks' playground equipment to go to East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks.
WEAR
Multiple units respond to fire at Emerald Sands Inn in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire at the Emerald Sands Inn in Santa Rosa County Monday afternoon. Skyline, City of Milton, and Pace Fire Departments responded to the fire on 6436 US 90 at around 3:57 p.m. Upon arrival, flames could be...
WEAR
2 rescued after cigarette causes fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Escambia County Sunday morning. Units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jasma Lane in response to a fire. Escambia County Fire officials told WEAR News that the fire was caused by a lit cigarette that fell out...
WEAR
Pensacola community participates in poultry, livestock swap
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Once a month, the Pensacola community can come together to buy, swap, sell and trade livestock. The Pensacola Poultry and Farm Animal Swap was started by Debbie Lipham, because she saw similar events in Alabama, but nothing in the area. They partnered with the Farmer and Nursery...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 37-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered Escambia County man. The sheriff's office posted Monday about 37-year-old Daniel Hicks. He was last seen Saturday on the 2200-block of Country Place Cir. Deputies say he was wearing a light grey Florida Seminoles t-shirt and dark grey...
WEAR
Pensacola woman charged with DUI after hitting FHP vehicle, leaving scene
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old Pensacola woman is facing DUI charges after hitting a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle -- and then leaving the scene -- Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. Ludmilla Mason was charged with:. DUI - damaging property. DUI - 4th offense. Leaving the Scene of a Crash.
WEAR
Volunteers needed to read names along Wall South in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- American soldiers who died during the Vietnam War are being honored in a special way ahead of Veterans Day. The names of the 58,000 men and women killed in the war are being read aloud at Veterans Memorial Park in Downtown Pensacola. It all started Saturday, and...
WEAR
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival brings economic impact to Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Sunday is the last chance to experience the 50th annual Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival. The festival features over 200 vendors, who have been selling and showing off their art since Friday. The festival is the second largest economic event in the area. To participate in the event,...
WEAR
Incumbent Ann Hill faces Allison Patton for Pensacola City Council District 6 seat
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The runoff is underway between two women hoping to win District 6 for Pensacola's City Council. Incumbent Ann Hill faces opponent Allison Patton. WEAR News spoke to candidates all across Northwest Florida Tuesday. We caught up with both women as they made final campaign pushes outside of polling locations in Pensacola.
WEAR
Paul Fetsko defeats Ray Guillory in Escambia County District 2 School Board race
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Incumbent Paul Fetsko defeated Ray Guillory Tuesday night in the race for the Escambia County District 2 School Board seat. Fetsko defeated Guillory in the 2018 election with just over 55% of the votes. Fetsko won 60% of the vote when the race was called Tuesday...
WEAR
Escambia County Supervisor of Elections details what to expect at the polls
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections office is reminding voters of everything they need to know before going to the polls Tuesday. Just shy of 150,000 voters have cast their ballot early across Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. But while that number's high, there's still...
WEAR
Patton defeats Hill in runoff for Pensacola City Council District 6 seat
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Allison Patton defeated Incumbent Ann Hill Tuesday in the runoff for Pensacola City Council District 6. WEAR met Patton after the win in Downtown Pensacola, where the new councilwoman admitted she was a bit nervous before finding out. But now that she won, she is ready to...
WEAR
Lindsay defeats Johnson, Stillings to remain Mayor of Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Heather Lindsay will remain Milton's mayor. Lindsay defeated Mary Johnson and Dan Stillings Tuesday night in the race for Milton mayor. Lindsay says her focus would be revitalizing Stewart Street in Downtown Milton. Lindsay was the first woman to be elected Milton's mayor back in 2018. She...
