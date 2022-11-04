PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As we approach Veterans Day, we are mindful of a sacred place in Pensacola that reminds us to always remember those who have worn the cloth of this nation. Retired Marine Corps Major Paul Entrekin keeps watch over these hallowed grounds of Pensacola Veterans Memorial Park. He has served on the Foundation board for nine years and has been president for the last five.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO