ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43m9Ny_0izKNptQ00

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. ( WMBB ) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday.

A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends.

Courtesy Blake Freeman
Gulf Coast State College students deploy unmanned vehicles to South Florida

“We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman Blake Freeman said. “It was probably five or six feet and we dehooked it, was going to turn it loose and the guy was kinda in the water right there at the shelf where the water breaks and he went to grab his tail because he was spinning around and he slipped and wound up underneath the shark.”

Freeman said they have been coming to the area for years and that this incident is no cause for concern.

“It wasn’t a shark attack like everybody is saying online by no means,” Freeman said. “We weren’t out there swimming with the sharks, it wasn’t none of that.”

Freeman said that he and his friends even tag the sharks for NOAA so they can track the sharks’ growth and location.

Gulf Coast Jam announces fourth headliner

“There are always going to be sharks in saltwater and they live here as well,” said Tyler Matney the owner of Scallop Cove, a local bait shop. “It’s not a big concern. My kids play on the beach a lot. And I’m out playing in the water all the time. And it’s not something we can concern ourselves with a lot. But obviously, being aware and being safe is important. And if you are a shark fishing, you need to be really careful because you have now brought that threat right up to your lap.”

The victim received over 50 stitches and a gash in his leg.

He’s being treated at a Bay County hospital and should be released soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tallahasseemagazine.com

Restaurant Spotlight: Osaka Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

After recognizing an opportunity in the Japanese-inspired dining realm, owners Michael and Annie Chou opened Osaka Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar in Tallahassee in 1998. Having previously owned a Chinese restaurant in Tallahassee, Chou’s Dynasty, Mr. Chou saw an opportunity in uncharted dining territory: hibachi. While the Japanese Steakhouse concept was new for the Chous, the cuisine was not. Mr. Chou was raised in the sovereign state of Taiwan, which was occupied by Japan for 50 years.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AL.com

Alabama teen in superhero costume arrested for kidnapping, beating minor in Florida

Two Alabama residents have been charged with kidnapping a minor and related crimes in Florida, the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Fla., has announced. According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a kidnapping or abduction early Saturday, Nov. 5. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” reported the JSCO. “After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.”
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wcsx.com

Powerball Numbers…Finally!

After a delay due to one state not reporting in time – we now have the numbers for the 2 Billion dollar Powerball:. The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Bowl Projections after Week 10: Where could FSU be headed?

No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), after blowing out the Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC), has secured bowl eligibility for the first time under Mike Norvell. It’s the earliest that FSU has earned eligibility since 2016, with bowl bids in 2017 and 2019 secured in the final...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Liberty County Volleyball headed to State

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County Volleyball team is heading to the State Championship for the first time in a decade. “This team right here,” junior Caleigh Peddie said. “We don’t quit, we’re scrapping and we don’t give up.” Last season, the Bulldogs suffered a heartbreaking ending losing to Blountstown in the Regionals Semifinals. […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive. According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect. The victim was transported to a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney has now upgraded charges in a deadly shootout in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors that left one man dead and eight others hurt. De’Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams are now facing murder charges in the death of DeMario Murray and attempted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

Two drownings mark tragic week in county

A pair of drownings, one mysterious and the other the result of an apparent deliberate careless act, marked last week in Franklin County. On October 28, the mother of Staci Peterson, in town from Pennsylvania, gave a news conference, in which she shared her love for her daughter Staci. “She...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m. They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

JCSO: Two behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a minor

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man and woman have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor. Around 6:15 Saturday morning, Jackson County deputies responded to a call regarding a possible abduction. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back. Investigators determined […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy