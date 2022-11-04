JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she seeks a full two-year term to Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. Peltola, in an ad, referred to the seat as “Don Young’s seat in Congress.” She also has said the race is about “carrying on” Young’s legacy, which she said was about putting Alaska first. Young, who held the seat for 49 years, died in March. Peltola beat Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August ranked choice special election to serve out Young’s term, which ends in January. She was facing them again in Tuesday’s election, along with Libertarian Chris Bye. Palin, the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, was seeking a political comeback 13 years after she resigned as Alaska’s governor. She brought back her “drill, baby, drill” mantra and said she could use her prominent profile for the benefit of Alaska. Her bid was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

ALASKA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO