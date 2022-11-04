Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Whitehouse man on death row 'at peace' with impending execution while making attempts to delay lethal injection
WHITEHOUSE — For 18 years, Whitehouse native Tracy Beatty has sat on death row, which could come to an end Wednesday, as he’s scheduled to receive the lethal injection for the 2003 strangling death of his mother. Beatty is attempting to delay the execution date again, claiming juror...
KPVI Newschannel 6
ELECTION 2022: The polls are closing soon. Here's what you need to know.
It's Election Day across Smith County, and while we don't have a lengthy list of local items, it's still a big day. We're voting in federal, state and local races, and we'll have full coverage here at tylerpaper.com throughout the day and night. LIVE RESULTS: We'll be updating results throughout...
Comments / 0