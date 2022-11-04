Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) seems to think the Jan. 6 insurrection was not adequately planned. In her view, it needed more guns to get the job done—and Greene at the helm to help organize it. “I want to tell you something,” she told attendees at the New York Young Republicans Club gala on Saturday night, according to the New York Post. “If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed.” Her ill-advised and legally precarious attempt at a joke was made to a crowd full of conservative A-listers, including presidential son Donald Trump, Jr.; suspended lawyer Rudy Giuliani; and Roger Stone, all of whom share the position of being in past legal jeopardy due to Donald Trump. Greene, who was honored by the club, was followed by Trump Jr., who made jokes at the expense of Hunter Biden.Read it at New York Post

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO