Winona, MN

winonahealth.org

We’re almost there! Construction work is expected to be completed later in November, weather permitting. MnDOT will announce the completion date when the work is nearing the end. Remember, Winona Health is always accessible via Parks Avenue South off Hwy 61 near the Winona Family Y. Currently: Left turns...
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Photos: Warm and welcoming house on 3 acres for sale in Red Wing

Enjoy 3.2 acres of privacy and seclusion set among tall pines and big oaks. The front of home boasts nice open west facing views to enjoy the sunsets. The back of the home features a setting of tall pines that makes it feel like a northern Minnesota experience. Properties in...
RED WING, MN
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse is all about comfort, relaxation, and modern French culture. All the historical landmarks, gardens, and culture are updated, innovative versions of the original picturesque riverside town. For every price point, La Crosse has a culinary experience that will satisfy and inspire you. In honor of La Crosse’s riverside...
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Hwy. 52 Project Ribbon Cutting Canceled

Hader, MN (KROC-AM News)- Expected rain has canceled a planned ribbon cutting ceremony along Hwy. 52 north of Rochester. MnDOT was planning to celebrate the completion of the Hader interchange Friday. A news release calls the new interchange at Highways 52 and 57 a major milestone in the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Can Bicycles Legally Run a Stop Sign or Red Light in Minnesota?

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Now that the spring weather has warmed up in southeast Minnesota, you might want to enjoy the outdoors on the bike sometime soon (which helps maintain that 6-doot social distancing!) And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester has always been against city statutes, a few years ago, the city launched a new campaign to make sure cyclists are aware they belong on the road. (Which is a good thing -- I know I've almost been hit by several bicycles while walking downtown.)
ROCHESTER, MN
Volume One

Eau Claire’s Newest Bar is Also (Probably) Its Smallest

After Jessica Bertoni opened Jessie J’s Barbershop in Eau Claire five years ago, she started to wonder what to do with the smaller, unused side of the building on Bellinger Street. Bertoni eventually struck upon a dual-purpose idea. “I had the space and I thought if people were waiting,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bring Me The News

Hiker rescued after fall on bluff in Red Wing

A hiker was hospitalized Tuesday after falling on a bluff in Red Wing on Tuesday afternoon. The Red Wing Fire Department said it was called for a "technical rescue" at the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff Regional Park shortly after 2 p.m. It comes after a hiker "fell down an embankment...
RED WING, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash on Highway 52 snarls traffic

(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in northwest Rochester is backing up traffic Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. north of the 19th St Exit. on Highway 52 North. According to an ABC 6 crew member, it appears two cars collided on Hwy 52,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

One dead after Goodhue County fire

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — An elderly person was declared dead at the scene of a fire that sparked in Wanamingo on Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police said crews were called to 630 5th Street West after a fire alarm sounded around 1:15 p.m. Emergency dispatchers confirmed that the smoke detector was going off in the home and said a neighbor could see smoke.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN

