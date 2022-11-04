Read full article on original website
La Crosse’s Winter Farmers’ Market kicks off in time for the holidays
From pumpkins to homemade baked goods, the farmer's market is a great place to find what you need. In La Crosse, shopping locally doesn't stop when it gets cold.
We're almost there!
We’re almost there! Construction work is expected to be completed later in November, weather permitting. MnDOT will announce the completion date when the work is nearing the end. Remember, Winona Health is always accessible via Parks Avenue South off Hwy 61 near the Winona Family Y. Currently: Left turns...
Photos: Warm and welcoming house on 3 acres for sale in Red Wing
Enjoy 3.2 acres of privacy and seclusion set among tall pines and big oaks. The front of home boasts nice open west facing views to enjoy the sunsets. The back of the home features a setting of tall pines that makes it feel like a northern Minnesota experience. Properties in...
12 Best Restaurants in La Crosse, WI
La Crosse is all about comfort, relaxation, and modern French culture. All the historical landmarks, gardens, and culture are updated, innovative versions of the original picturesque riverside town. For every price point, La Crosse has a culinary experience that will satisfy and inspire you. In honor of La Crosse’s riverside...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
WI Town One Hour from Rochester is New Coziest Town in USA
Best 2 Coziest Small Towns in Minnesota To Visit This Winter. Two Minnesota towns made the Coziest Towns in America list and the #1 coziest town in all the USA is just about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. The Coziest Town in the USA Is... The #1 Coziest Town in...
Body found in La Crosse’s Cameron Park
La Crosse Police responded to a welfare check Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene on the eastern edge of the park near 5th Avenue South. Responders created a visual barrier around the body.
Hwy. 52 Project Ribbon Cutting Canceled
Hader, MN (KROC-AM News)- Expected rain has canceled a planned ribbon cutting ceremony along Hwy. 52 north of Rochester. MnDOT was planning to celebrate the completion of the Hader interchange Friday. A news release calls the new interchange at Highways 52 and 57 a major milestone in the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project.
Can Bicycles Legally Run a Stop Sign or Red Light in Minnesota?
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Now that the spring weather has warmed up in southeast Minnesota, you might want to enjoy the outdoors on the bike sometime soon (which helps maintain that 6-doot social distancing!) And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester has always been against city statutes, a few years ago, the city launched a new campaign to make sure cyclists are aware they belong on the road. (Which is a good thing -- I know I've almost been hit by several bicycles while walking downtown.)
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
Eau Claire’s Newest Bar is Also (Probably) Its Smallest
After Jessica Bertoni opened Jessie J’s Barbershop in Eau Claire five years ago, she started to wonder what to do with the smaller, unused side of the building on Bellinger Street. Bertoni eventually struck upon a dual-purpose idea. “I had the space and I thought if people were waiting,...
Medical Examiner: UWL student died of drowning, had alcohol in system
According to the report, Faal died of drowning and had a high level of alcohol in his system.
Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
Autopsy shows 27-year-old died of drowning, had alcohol in system
According to the report, Anderson-Teece died of drowning and hypothermia. The toxicology report showed he had a high level of alcohol in his system.
Hiker rescued after fall on bluff in Red Wing
A hiker was hospitalized Tuesday after falling on a bluff in Red Wing on Tuesday afternoon. The Red Wing Fire Department said it was called for a "technical rescue" at the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff Regional Park shortly after 2 p.m. It comes after a hiker "fell down an embankment...
Elderly resident dies after house fire in southern Minnesota
An elderly resident was found dead following a house fire in Zumbrota early Thursday morning. According to the Zumbrota Police Department, officers responded to a fire alarm on the 600 block of 5th Street West at around 1:15 a.m. Dispatchers confirmed with a neighboring resident that smoke was coming from the home.
Crash on Highway 52 snarls traffic
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in northwest Rochester is backing up traffic Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. north of the 19th St Exit. on Highway 52 North. According to an ABC 6 crew member, it appears two cars collided on Hwy 52,...
One dead after Goodhue County fire
ZUMBROTA, Minn. — An elderly person was declared dead at the scene of a fire that sparked in Wanamingo on Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police said crews were called to 630 5th Street West after a fire alarm sounded around 1:15 p.m. Emergency dispatchers confirmed that the smoke detector was going off in the home and said a neighbor could see smoke.
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
Lack of funding and Wisconsin school finance flaw forces school districts to solve their own problems
A near-record number of Wisconsin schools can’t afford the upgrades they need. So, they’re asking taxpayers to help. La Crosse’s proposal costs the most. A flaw in the state’s school finance structure rewards some schools and punishes others.
