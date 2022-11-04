The City of Claremore will issue an official proclamation declaring the community a “Purple Heart City” at the Claremore City Council meeting tonight (November 7) at 6 p.m. This recognition will be presented to the local chapter of the military order of the Purple Heart and to area residents in attendance who have been awarded this honorable distinction.
Oklahoma was admitted to Statehood in 1907 and Rogers County. dedicated her first Court House March 17, 1941. That is 34 years. During that 34 years, Rogers County officers had their offices in. rooms on the second floor above business buildings. Finally they. decided to buy a two story, long...
