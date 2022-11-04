The Washington Commanders have a QB dilemma to solve soon, but one former Commander doesn’t believe this will be a very tough decision. ESPN NFL and college football analyst Robert Griffin III has his take on the situation. RG3 believes that between the options of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz, the Commanders should go with the latter. During his weekly appearance on The Sports Junkies podcast, Griffin said there was “no question” that it should be Wentz.

