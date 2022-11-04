Read full article on original website
Look: Commanders Fan Has 2-Word Message For Dan Snyder
A Washington Commanders fan has a two-word message for Dan Snyder on Sunday. The Commanders are reportedly considering a sale of the franchise. Despite Snyder repeatedly saying he would "never" sell the team, he appears to at least be considering it. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Commanders could...
thecomeback.com
RG3 believes there’s ‘no question’ who Commanders QB should be
The Washington Commanders have a QB dilemma to solve soon, but one former Commander doesn’t believe this will be a very tough decision. ESPN NFL and college football analyst Robert Griffin III has his take on the situation. RG3 believes that between the options of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz, the Commanders should go with the latter. During his weekly appearance on The Sports Junkies podcast, Griffin said there was “no question” that it should be Wentz.
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Frustrated By Loss vs. Vikings: 'We Didn't Get It Done'
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin feels that the Vikings game was the one that got away. Washington was two scores up in the fourth quarter but couldn't close the deal.
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals What Cost Washington in Loss vs. Vikings
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was left lamenting his team's mistakes as they let a 10-point lead slip in the fourth quarter on Sunday in their 20-17 loss against the Vikings.
Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Robert Griffin III Makes Bold Statement on Commanders QB Situation
When Carson Wentz returns to 100%, there’s going to be some quarterback drama facing the Washington Commanders. But if you ask ESPN’s Robert Griffin III, there’s one guy he’d ride with for the remainder of the NFL season. Speaking with The Team 980, Griffin suggested that...
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
Carson Wentz vs. Taylor Heinicke: RGIII Reveals Who Should Be Washington Commanders Starting QB
Carson Wentz or Taylor Henicke as the Washington Commanders starting quarterback? Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has given his thoughts on who should be under center for Ron Rivera's team going forward.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton shares which QB he would love to coach on 'Manningcast'
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
Yardbarker
Mike Brown and the Kings are sick of bad calls
Wednesday night, Tyler Herro traveled before hitting the game-winning shot against Sacramento. Unfortunately the officials didn't call it live. Instead, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report acknowledged the error, which got the Kings a moral victory, but not a victory in the standings, the kind that actually matters. For the...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning shares his reaction to Jeff Saturday hire
Peyton Manning’s longtime former teammate Jeff Saturday was hired on Monday as the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Saturday has no previous coaching experience in college or the NFL, making his hiring nothing short of shocking. Even Manning admitted the hire left him surprised. “I was surprised;...
Yardbarker
No. 12 UCLA scores 50, enough to put away Arizona State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday night as No. 12 UCLA stayed alive for a Pac-12 Conference regular season title by outscoring Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe, Ariz. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and an interception on the game's...
Yardbarker
Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
Yardbarker
And now things get interesting for the Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings may be wrapping Kirk Cousins with expensive chains and having him dance shirtless on the plane home after victories but a stretch of winning football isn’t exactly new to Cousins in Minnesota. In 2019 the Vikings ripped off eight wins in 10 weeks between October and mid-December.
Attorney representing suspended Michigan St. player alleges Michigan player started brawl
"The media has taken the bait from a coach and master victim and his howls at the moon," part of Diamond's notice read. "The repeated 'hail to the victims' song and dance does not contribute to the fact-finding mission. Where were the screams from Ann Arbor to criminally charge (men's basketball coach Juwan Howard) with assault or (former Michigan football player Devin Bush Jr.) with felony vandalism. The silence was palpitating. The hypocrisy is painful."
Yardbarker
Mike McDaniel shares what he yelled at Justin Fields on the sidelines Sunday
As Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields set the NFL record for single-game rushing yards by a quarterback in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel tried a little out-of-the-box thinking to slow him down. On a 2nd-and-8 play late in the third quarter, Fields scrambled...
Yardbarker
Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
