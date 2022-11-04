ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Commanders Fan Has 2-Word Message For Dan Snyder

A Washington Commanders fan has a two-word message for Dan Snyder on Sunday. The Commanders are reportedly considering a sale of the franchise. Despite Snyder repeatedly saying he would "never" sell the team, he appears to at least be considering it. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Commanders could...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

RG3 believes there’s ‘no question’ who Commanders QB should be

The Washington Commanders have a QB dilemma to solve soon, but one former Commander doesn’t believe this will be a very tough decision. ESPN NFL and college football analyst Robert Griffin III has his take on the situation. RG3 believes that between the options of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz, the Commanders should go with the latter. During his weekly appearance on The Sports Junkies podcast, Griffin said there was “no question” that it should be Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mike Brown and the Kings are sick of bad calls

Wednesday night, Tyler Herro traveled before hitting the game-winning shot against Sacramento. Unfortunately the officials didn't call it live. Instead, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report acknowledged the error, which got the Kings a moral victory, but not a victory in the standings, the kind that actually matters. For the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning shares his reaction to Jeff Saturday hire

Peyton Manning’s longtime former teammate Jeff Saturday was hired on Monday as the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Saturday has no previous coaching experience in college or the NFL, making his hiring nothing short of shocking. Even Manning admitted the hire left him surprised. “I was surprised;...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

No. 12 UCLA scores 50, enough to put away Arizona State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday night as No. 12 UCLA stayed alive for a Pac-12 Conference regular season title by outscoring Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe, Ariz. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and an interception on the game's...
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

And now things get interesting for the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings may be wrapping Kirk Cousins with expensive chains and having him dance shirtless on the plane home after victories but a stretch of winning football isn’t exactly new to Cousins in Minnesota. In 2019 the Vikings ripped off eight wins in 10 weeks between October and mid-December.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Attorney representing suspended Michigan St. player alleges Michigan player started brawl

"The media has taken the bait from a coach and master victim and his howls at the moon," part of Diamond's notice read. "The repeated 'hail to the victims' song and dance does not contribute to the fact-finding mission. Where were the screams from Ann Arbor to criminally charge (men's basketball coach Juwan Howard) with assault or (former Michigan football player Devin Bush Jr.) with felony vandalism. The silence was palpitating. The hypocrisy is painful."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
CINCINNATI, OH

