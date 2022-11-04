ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reform Austin

Comments / 0

Related
Reform Austin

Meet the Anti-Vax Candidates Of This Election Cycle

Last week, Texans for Vaccine Choice (TFVC) released their voter guide for candidates that signed their anti-vax pledge, among them were Ag. Commissioner Sid Miller, Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge, and Rep. Tony Tinderholt. TFVC was formed in 2015 in response to HB 2006, a bill that...
Reform Austin

What US Senate Races Have Received Texas Money?

This election cycle Texas has been sparing no expense. And while top-of-the-ticket races are taking a lot of the oxygen, Texans seem to also be investing in out-of-state Senate races. Texans seem to be viewing the Lone Star State as an investment rather than an ATM since clearly, the Governor’s...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Voter Apathy Looms Over Democrats

We have reached the end of early voting, and even though the numbers started to see a small uptick, there continues to be less participation when compared to 2018 and 2020. Unofficial voting totals by the Texas secretary of state’s office, indicate we are sitting at 5,459,552 votes cast, which is about 31%, while 2018 results indicated that statewide early voting turnout was nearly 40%.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Election Day Has Finally Arrived. Here Is What You Need To Know

The day has come. Tuesday November 8. Election Day. Today, Texans will choose their national and local representatives, senators, officials and, more importantly, their governor. Here is what you need to know. First of all, the polling stations. You can find your nearest stations on your county’s website. In the...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Who Are Texas’ Top Legislative Fundraisers?

New campaign finance reports released this week by candidates for the Texas Legislature show some of the most competitive state House races appear to be raising as much as candidates in statewide races, with two candidates reporting more than $1 million raised. These reports are the final disclosure ahead of...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Never A Perfect Candidate: Criminally Indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton

When comparing the 2022 statewide races to 2018’s, we see a clear uptick in fundraising from most statewide races. What has changed and what has stayed the same?. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has never been a perfect candidate: he has a seven-year-old securities fraud charge indictment and is under investigation by the FBI after several former aides claimed he abused his office by helping a wealthy donor.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Abbott & Beto Make Texas History, Most Expensive Governor’s Race Ever

When comparing the 2022 statewide races to 2018’s, we see a clear uptick in fundraising from most statewide races. What has changed and what has stayed the same?. Back in 2018, Gov. Greg Abbott easily secured a second term as the 48th governor of Texas. He defeated Democratic nominee Lupe Valdez, the first Latina and openly gay candidate to run for seat – with an insurmountable margin of 56% to 43%.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Let The Counting Begin!

The polls have closed across Texas, except in El Paso, which is in a later time zone and still has one more hour of voting to go. Texas allows the counting of mail-in ballots and votes cast during early voting before the polls close, so those early numbers should start coming in soon.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Texas Secretary of State John Scott Says Our Elections Are Secure, but He Sometimes Muddles That Message

Speaking in July to a group of concerned conservative voters in Dallas, Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared that Texas elections were the nation’s most secure. But just a few minutes earlier, he was joking with the crowd about a Texas county with more voters than residents, rumors of dead men voting and stories of electioneering dating back to Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1948 senatorial campaign.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability

Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Republican Legislators in Tight Races Express Willingness to Revisit Abortion Ban, Democrats Skeptical of the Sudden Change of Heart

While some political pundits are expecting Republicans to retake the U.S. House of Representatives in a “red wave,” GOP prospects in state and local races are not nearly as rosy. The issues driving voters to the polls to vote Democratic this mid-term appear to be abortion rights and gun law reform in the name of public safety.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy