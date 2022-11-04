Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Who’s to blame for the Blues’ early struggles?
The St. Louis Blues are off to a very disappointing start to the season, as a 3-0 start has gone down the drain with a seven-game losing streak to sink them to the bottom of the standings. There’s certainly a plethora of reasons for their early season struggles, but Frank...
Yardbarker
NHL prospect roundup: Red Wings’ Carter Mazur deserves your attention
If it isn’t clear, the NCAA is full of must-watch hockey this season. The biggest standout has been 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, who has 20 points through 10 games. He’s the only player with at least 10 games played to have hit the 2.00 points-per-game mark. At this pace, he could blast past Jack Eichel’s 71-point freshman campaign ahead of the 2015 Draft, which established him as one of the best prospects to ever come from the college level.
Yardbarker
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Yardbarker
Knicks Obi Toppin Vs. (Coach) Brunson: From ‘Conflict’ to ‘Cool’?
The New York Knicks would certainly prefer to keep this sort of thing “to the family” - pun intended. But the understandable frustration amid a subpar start has some disappointment and anger boiling over …. And that is hopefully the beginning and the end of “Obi Toppin vs....
Yardbarker
Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA
The NBA is one of the richest sports leagues in the world. NBA players take home millions of dollars in salaries each season. With each passing year, the salaries of players are skyrocketing, but at the end of the day, they have worked hard to earn that money. One such...
Comments / 0