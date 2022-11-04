Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
WWE To Work With NJPW For ‘Forbidden Door’ Dream Match?
With WWE seemingly slowly opening its ‘Forbidden Door’ lately, could the company work with NJPW at some point soon?. Will Ospreay seems to think it may be possible. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Ospreay named WWE’s Ricochet and Seth Rollins as dream opponents. Interestingly, he also said:. “I...
Huge Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear 2022
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has taken to Twitter to announce a new title match for the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship in a four-way match against Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Jericho and Guevara are both members of the Jericho...
Championship Open Challenge Set For November 7 WWE Raw
A championship open challenge has been announced for tonight’s (November 7) episode of WWE Raw. In recent weeks, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has been at loggerheads with Mustafa Ali after he captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley on October 10. Many expected Rollins to defend the...
Nick Aldis Opens Up Following NWA Suspension
Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has opened up following his suspension from the National Wrestling Alliance today (November 7). In a now-deleted Instagram subscriber video, Aldis stated that he gave NWA his notice on Sunday night. Aldis made it clear that he’s unhappy with the current direction of the promotion.
New AEW Signing Praised As ‘One Of Our Best Hires In A Long Time’
AEW continues to amass talent from across the wrestling business, but one name has been called ‘one of our best hires in a long long time.’. Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone praised Renee Paquette, saying:. “She’s wonderful. She’s such a...
Recent AEW Signings Had Contact With WWE
The Kingdom, the team of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, alongside Maria Kanellis, are now officially All Elite. The trio made their AEW debut on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage in Toronto, confronting ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Prior to the group’s arrival in the company, there...
Former WWE & IMPACT Star Set To Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dark
A former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star is set to make their All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Since the inception of the company, AEW has welcomed a litany of former WWE stars into the fold from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.
Released WWE Star Discusses Possibility Of Return Amid Speculation
Former WWE star Chelsea Green has addressed the possibility of a return to the company, amid speculation about her wrestling future. A number of released WWE names have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Emma most recently making a surprise comeback on the October 28 edition of SmackDown.
New Segment Announced For November 8 WWE NXT
A new segment has been announced for next week’s (November 8) episode of WWE NXT. On last week’s show, NXT Champion Bron Breakker teamed with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee in a losing effort to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. After the match, Von Wagner, who...
AEW Star Says He’s Done With Tag Teams
One AEW star has gone on the record to say they “definitely not” be getting back into a tag team now that he has gone solo. AEW star Ricky Starks got a segment of in-ring promo time on AEW Rampage during which he declared his entrance in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear.
Hilarious Logo For Raw 30th Anniversary Revealed
The 30th anniversary of WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, is set to take place in January of 2023. The first ever episode of the show aired on January 11, 1993 from the Manhattan Center in New York City, and was headlined by the Undertaker taking on Damien Demento.
Here’s What Colt Cabana Apparently Said Backstage About CM Punk
Konnan has seemingly revealed what Colt Cabana said backstage at AEW about CM Punk. On the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, Konnan recalled a conversation he had Colt Cabana several months ago while backstage at AEW. During the conversation, Konnan asked Cabana what he...
Top AEW Star Is Deleting Twitter
It’s no secret that there are a lot of pros and cons to running a Twitter account. While many wrestlers use it as a way to interact with fans across the world, there are also a lot of people who take advantage of Twitter’s anonymity. With people hiding...
Top AEW Name Confirms Working With Dark Side Of The Ring For Junkyard Dog Episode
A top AEW name has confirmed working with Dark Side of the Ring for an upcoming Junkyard Dog episode. AEW commentator Jim Ross has worked with Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring series for a variety of episodes including Season 3’s Plane Ride From Hell episode. Following the...
First WarGames Match For Survivor Series Announced On WWE Raw
With a violent feud continuing from Crown Jewel to WWE Raw, one champ has just declared that the battles will be settled at WarGames!. A segment on tonight’s WWE Raw revealed one of the planned WarGames matches with an on-going feud set to face the final war at the premium live event.
Details On Scrapped Pitch For WWE To Partner With Independent Promotion
WWE had meetings with a prominent independent wrestling company that it was hoped would lead to a partnership, claims Court Bauer. Speaking on Ad Free Shows (subscription required), Bauer explained how he linked up WWE and Lucha Underground to discuss the possibility, saying:. “I set up a meeting with Paul...
WWE Star Refers To Another As “Mr. Irrelevant” Backstage
In a backstage interview, one WWE star called another “Mr. Irrelevant” before accepting a his challenge for a match, tonight!. In a backstage interview. Austin Theory first discussed his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge for the United States Championship before he was met by a formidable foe.
Date Of WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia Show Revealed?
The date of WWE’s next premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may have been revealed, according to a new report. The company’s most recent premium live event in the Kingdom – WWE Crown Jewel 2022 – took place this past Saturday, November 5.
Update Regarding AEW: Fight Forever Release
A new update has emerged regarding the release of the highly anticipated AEW video game AEW: Fight Forever. The release of the game has been delayed a number of times in the run up to launch, and information about the game has been scarce outside of a handful of gameplay videos and trailers.
