Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'
Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is Michael Thomas? Saints WR's 2022 season cut short with toe injury
Michael Thomas looked like he was en route to a bounce-back season early in his 2022 NFL campaign with the Saints. Thomas recorded three touchdowns in New Orleans' first two games and looked spry in his return from a balky ankle that had cost him the 2021 season. However, everything changed in Week 3 when he suffered an injury against the Panthers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Alabama, Cameron Latu retained possession on second-quarter fumble against LSU
LSU thought it had forced a momentum-swinging turnover. Tigers safety Sage Ryan stripped Alabama tight end Cameron Latu of the ball, and appeared to recover it. However, the officials ruled that because Latu touched the ball when he was out of bounds, the ball was ruled dead and could not be recovered by the defense.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why didn't Saints trade Alvin Kamara? Contract terms, weak NFC South kept RB in New Orleans
Alvin Kamara, one of the most valuable trade pieces of the 2022 season, remained with the Saints following a wild finish at the NFL trade deadline. New Orleans decided to keep Kamara, 27, as a cornerstone offensive player in a season that has seen up-and-down play at the quarterback position. And the Saints' decision to keep him certainly wasn't for a lack of interest from other teams. As reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints simply weren't interested in trading him.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Dolphins vs. Bears on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
The Dolphins and Bears clash in Week 9 with their seasons moving in opposite directions. Miami has won two games in a row to get back on track, while Chicago got blown out by Dallas last Sunday less than a week after demolishing the Patriots in New England. For Miami,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
As the NFL season sprints toward Week 10, fantasy football wins take on more importance and finding solid starting running backs becomes increasingly difficult. Between four teams on bye (Patriots, Bengals, Ravens, Jets) and a handful of key injuries, including Aaron Jones, our Week 10 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues are thinner than usual.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans will resonate way too much with what they saw on MNF
The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play on Sunday, or Monday, because they were busy going 8-0 against the Houston Texans. So, they had plenty of time to watch what was happening in New Orleans on Monday Night Football. They are in a good place right now, and that will only...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Gus Edwards playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football
Ravens running back Gus Edwards made his triumphant return to the field two weeks ago after missing last season due to a torn ACL, but a hamstring injury has him "doubtful" for Week 9's Monday night game against New Orleans. We'll continue to update this article with news on Edwards...
ng-sportingnews.com
Manningcast guest list Week 9: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'
NFL fans are going to get a chance to watch both Peyton Manning and Eli Manning call another NFL game in Week 9. Their alternate Manningcast is airing its third consecutive episode and will break down an intriguing intraconference matchup to close Week 9. The Ravens and the Saints are...
ng-sportingnews.com
Titans vs. Chiefs final score, results: Patrick Mahomes, KC overcome Tennessee defense for OT win
The Titans entered Sunday night's game in Kansas City as underdogs, but they didn't play like underdogs. Their defense kept Patrick Mahomes on his toes all night by bringing constant pressure and blanketing his wide array of receivers. In the end, though, it wasn't enough. The Chiefs tied the game late in the fourth quarter, pulled ahead in overtime, and then got the stop they needed to seal the comeback win.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 11 top 25 games
Week 11 of the college football season features four matchups between ranked teams, including a Texas-sized showdown in the Big 12. No. 4 TCU is a seven-point underdog at No. 18 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET; a surprising line given the Horned Frogs are one of four undefeated teams left in the FBS. TCU will get a chance to stay in the College Football Playoff race, and the Longhorns are looking to play spoiler while keeping their New Year's Day Six hopes alive. That is the best game on the schedule this week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game
The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to Georgia means for Ohio State, Alabama and more
And then there was one (fewer). Tennessee is no longer among the ranks of the unbeaten, falling 27-13 to Georgia in Sanford Stadium in a game that never felt particularly close. The Bulldogs smothered Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Co., limiting them to just one touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Sporting News
'Sunday Night Football' schedule 2022: Updated dates, times, teams for NBC's NFL prime-time games
Waiting all day for Sunday night? We have you covered with a one-stop shop on everything there is to know about "Sunday Night Football" for the 2022 season. While we had all grown accustomed to the broadcast tandem of color commentator Cris Collinsworth and play-by-play specialist Al Michaels, Collinsworth has a new partner for the 2022 season. With Michaels joining Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, Collinsworth will be joined by play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico, while Melissa Stark handles sideline duties.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is playing on TNT tonight? Times, matchups for Tuesday night NHL action
NHL action on TNT is coming a day earlier this week, as the network is set to broadcast a Tuesday night doubleheader. Up first on TNT is a matchup of star power, as Connor McDavid and the Oilers travel down to Florida to take on Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the Oilers-Lightning game will be a Western Conference contest between the Predators and the Kraken in Seattle.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 10 betting information for picking every game
Even though we had six teams on a bye, bettors were able to find some value last week. Four underdogs won outright on Sunday (Lions, Jets, Jaguars, and Seahawks), and out of the four underdogs that were able to pull upsets, the Jets provided bettors with their biggest ROI, as they were 11.5-point 'dogs to the Bills and +430 on the moneyline. Will there be another big upset in Week 10?
ng-sportingnews.com
Alabama vs. LSU final score, highlights: Tigers earn overtime win in classic SEC West clash
What looked like it would be another low-scoring affair in the Alabama-LSU series turned into a classic finish at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers scratched out a 32-31 win, punctuated by Brian Kelly's decision to go for a (successful) 2-point conversion following the end of the first overtime period. The gamble paid off, as LSU earned its second win against the Crimson Tide since 2019 following a nine-game win streak by the Tide.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football Week 11 bowl projections: Michigan, Ohio State create two Big Ten-team playoff
No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are headed toward what could be a battle of 11-0 teams on Nov. 26. If that happens, then it's feasible both teams could make the College Football Playoff. At least it should be. Sporting News' Week 11 bowl projections have the Wolverines and Buckeyes in the CFP semifinals along with fellow unbeaten teams in No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 TCU. There is not an argument for anybody else right now.
Comments / 0