Philadelphia, PA

ng-sportingnews.com

Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'

Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is Michael Thomas? Saints WR's 2022 season cut short with toe injury

Michael Thomas looked like he was en route to a bounce-back season early in his 2022 NFL campaign with the Saints. Thomas recorded three touchdowns in New Orleans' first two games and looked spry in his return from a balky ankle that had cost him the 2021 season. However, everything changed in Week 3 when he suffered an injury against the Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

Why didn't Saints trade Alvin Kamara? Contract terms, weak NFC South kept RB in New Orleans

Alvin Kamara, one of the most valuable trade pieces of the 2022 season, remained with the Saints following a wild finish at the NFL trade deadline. New Orleans decided to keep Kamara, 27, as a cornerstone offensive player in a season that has seen up-and-down play at the quarterback position. And the Saints' decision to keep him certainly wasn't for a lack of interest from other teams. As reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints simply weren't interested in trading him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

As the NFL season sprints toward Week 10, fantasy football wins take on more importance and finding solid starting running backs becomes increasingly difficult. Between four teams on bye (Patriots, Bengals, Ravens, Jets) and a handful of key injuries, including Aaron Jones, our Week 10 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues are thinner than usual.
ng-sportingnews.com

Titans vs. Chiefs final score, results: Patrick Mahomes, KC overcome Tennessee defense for OT win

The Titans entered Sunday night's game in Kansas City as underdogs, but they didn't play like underdogs. Their defense kept Patrick Mahomes on his toes all night by bringing constant pressure and blanketing his wide array of receivers. In the end, though, it wasn't enough. The Chiefs tied the game late in the fourth quarter, pulled ahead in overtime, and then got the stop they needed to seal the comeback win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 11 top 25 games

Week 11 of the college football season features four matchups between ranked teams, including a Texas-sized showdown in the Big 12. No. 4 TCU is a seven-point underdog at No. 18 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET; a surprising line given the Horned Frogs are one of four undefeated teams left in the FBS. TCU will get a chance to stay in the College Football Playoff race, and the Longhorns are looking to play spoiler while keeping their New Year's Day Six hopes alive. That is the best game on the schedule this week.
ALABAMA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game

The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

'Sunday Night Football' schedule 2022: Updated dates, times, teams for NBC's NFL prime-time games

Waiting all day for Sunday night? We have you covered with a one-stop shop on everything there is to know about "Sunday Night Football" for the 2022 season. While we had all grown accustomed to the broadcast tandem of color commentator Cris Collinsworth and play-by-play specialist Al Michaels, Collinsworth has a new partner for the 2022 season. With Michaels joining Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, Collinsworth will be joined by play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico, while Melissa Stark handles sideline duties.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is playing on TNT tonight? Times, matchups for Tuesday night NHL action

NHL action on TNT is coming a day earlier this week, as the network is set to broadcast a Tuesday night doubleheader. Up first on TNT is a matchup of star power, as Connor McDavid and the Oilers travel down to Florida to take on Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the Oilers-Lightning game will be a Western Conference contest between the Predators and the Kraken in Seattle.
FLORIDA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 10 betting information for picking every game

Even though we had six teams on a bye, bettors were able to find some value last week. Four underdogs won outright on Sunday (Lions, Jets, Jaguars, and Seahawks), and out of the four underdogs that were able to pull upsets, the Jets provided bettors with their biggest ROI, as they were 11.5-point 'dogs to the Bills and +430 on the moneyline. Will there be another big upset in Week 10?
WASHINGTON STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Alabama vs. LSU final score, highlights: Tigers earn overtime win in classic SEC West clash

What looked like it would be another low-scoring affair in the Alabama-LSU series turned into a classic finish at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers scratched out a 32-31 win, punctuated by Brian Kelly's decision to go for a (successful) 2-point conversion following the end of the first overtime period. The gamble paid off, as LSU earned its second win against the Crimson Tide since 2019 following a nine-game win streak by the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ng-sportingnews.com

College football Week 11 bowl projections: Michigan, Ohio State create two Big Ten-team playoff

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are headed toward what could be a battle of 11-0 teams on Nov. 26. If that happens, then it's feasible both teams could make the College Football Playoff. At least it should be. Sporting News' Week 11 bowl projections have the Wolverines and Buckeyes in the CFP semifinals along with fellow unbeaten teams in No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 TCU. There is not an argument for anybody else right now.
EAST LANSING, MI

