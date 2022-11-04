Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Restaurant owner and cook talk about economy on Election Day
RALEIGH, N.C. — How blue or red voters make North Carolina will not be known until all the ballots are counted. A local restaurant owner and cook said they have felt the squeeze of inflation. Vivo Ristorante is owned by Randi Cinelli. One issue every year is the economy....
Bay News 9
Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday gained a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago. DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives...
Bay News 9
Election Day gets underway, Nicole gains strength in Atlantic and Powerball delays $1.9B drawing
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Election Day is warm and breezy under partly cloudy skies. A few passing showers are moving through the area Tuesday. Northeast winds are 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Wind...
Bay News 9
Republican Cory Mills projected winner in Florida District 7 race
Republican Cory Mills won the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 7. He defeated Democratic candidate Karen Green on Tuesday. District 7 was changed significantly after the 2020 census. The old district included parts of Eatonville and more of East Orlando. The new district ceded those parts of Orlando to neighboring District 10, and gained much of New Smyrna Beach.
Bay News 9
Democrats reclaim governorships in Maryland, Massachusetts as polls close in two dozen states in midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats reclaim governorships in Maryland, Massachusetts as polls close in two dozen states in midterm elections. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
North Dakota's Hoeven wins third term in US Senate
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republican John Hoeven has won reelection to a third term in the U.S. Senate. Hoeven coasted past Rick Becker, a fellow Republican who ran as an independent after losing the GOP endorsement to Hoeven, and Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor and political newcomer.
Bay News 9
Florida voters opt to keep commission to amend constitution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters decided to keep a commission that meets every 20 years to make changes to the state constitution despite lawmakers who argued it is no longer needed. The measure failed to reach the 60% threshold needed to pass. Critics said Florida’s Constitutional Revision Commission...
Bay News 9
Souls to the Polls attracts lifetime voter
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Across the country and in Tampa Bay, souls got to the polls Sunday. This election marks the 60th year that 'Souls to the Polls' has encouraged Black Americans to exercise their right to vote. What You Need To Know. 'Souls to the Polls' held events...
Bay News 9
Live Updates: Closures, evacuation orders announced ahead of Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole threatens to strengthen as it moves closer to Florida. Our Weather Experts are narrowing their forecast track, but effects will be felt up and down the state. So, local leaders are ramping up preparations and already announcing some closures. Follow along as Spectrum News 13 meteorologists provide...
Bay News 9
What to expect from Nicole around Tampa
Our Spectrum Bay News 9 Weather Experts have broken down what to watch for as Tropical Storm Nicole nears landfall in Florida. For the latest forecast updates, you can check here. What You Need To Know. Nicole is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning on the east coast of...
Bay News 9
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
Bay News 9
DeSantis wins Florida governor race
Governor Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday against former Governor Charlie Crist shortly after polls closed in Florida. DeSantis opened an early lead in the race in polling. Spectrum News published two polls in the race. In one poll released in the beginning of October, he had an 8 point lead over the former governor. That lead expanded to 12 points in the same poll released Nov. 4.
Bay News 9
Nicole expected to impact Florida starting on Wednesday
Nicole will slowly move toward Florida through Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. It could become a Category 1 hurricane before landfall in South Florida. Regardless of strength, Nicole will become a large storm that will affect most of the state. Spectrum News meteorologists Kyle Hanson from Bay News...
Bay News 9
Sandbag pickup locations as meteorologists track Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA — As meteorologists track Subtropical Storm Nicole following its formation northeast of the Bahamas, Central Florida municipalities have opened up locations where residents can pick up sandbags. Flagler County. "Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations on the barrier island Monday as the two certainties about the...
Bay News 9
Florida attractions announce closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, the area theme parks and attractions are making preparations. Some attractions have announced closures, while others are still “monitoring” the storm before making any adjustments to operations. Here’s a list of closures and changes, which will be updated...
Bay News 9
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near Bahamas, Pasco offering free bus rides to the polls and Brady leads Bucs to a comeback win
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Our weather pattern remains warm and a bit breezy to start the week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s under a partly sunny sky. A few showers will develop with the northeast breeze this afternoon. Rain clears...
Bay News 9
Universal Orlando offering buy 1 day, get 2nd day free deal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has a special ticket offer just for Florida residents ahead of the start of its holiday celebration. Florida residents can get Universal Orlando ticket deal. The deal is for a free second day with the purchse of a one-day park-to-park ticket. Tickets can only...
Comments / 0