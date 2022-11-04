Governor Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday against former Governor Charlie Crist shortly after polls closed in Florida. DeSantis opened an early lead in the race in polling. Spectrum News published two polls in the race. In one poll released in the beginning of October, he had an 8 point lead over the former governor. That lead expanded to 12 points in the same poll released Nov. 4.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO