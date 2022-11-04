ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States

As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America

Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana

The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information

Wrong polling locations in six counties across Montana have been corrected on the state’s “My Voter” page, the Montana Secretary of State’s Office verified on Friday afternoon, just two business days before Election Day. Originally, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Native American Rights Fund had pointed out to the office that polling locations […] The post Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) Calls Living In Montana “A Dream” After Moving From Los Angeles

Big sky country. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit TV series Yellowstone recently opened up about living a Montana dream when he’s not in front of the camera. Grimes recently went on Live with Kelly and Ryan and shared some insight into his move out of LA, and over to the peaceful state of Montana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) Host Ryan Seacrest asked Grimes what is it […] The post Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) Calls Living In Montana “A Dream” After Moving From Los Angeles first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Great (Un)Equalizer: Espinoza v. Montana

Aidan R. Scully ’25 is a Classics and Religion concentrator in Adams House. His column “The Free Exercise Thereof” appears on alternate Tuesdays. To Horace Mann, the secretary of the country’s first state education board, education was “the great equalizer of conditions of men — the balance wheel of the social machinery.” Public education, at that time still a radical experiment, was to be the mechanism by which any child, regardless of their background, could become a capable and informed citizen.
