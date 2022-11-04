Read full article on original website
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Christian soccer advances to state
SAMMAMISH — Lynden Christian traveled to Sammamish to take on King’s in the D1/2 crossover match. The Lyncs won the match 3-0 on Saturday, Nov. 7 and will advance to the state tournament. LC game into the match with a 12-game win streak and they extended that to...
q13fox.com
Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning
SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Bellingham gets an early taste of winter and Whatcom is under a wind advisory
Fraser Outflow sends bone-chilling winds across northwest Whatcom.
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
Bellingham play park develops with this new name
Construction on the park began in the spring.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 2, 2022
LYNDEN — The City of Lynden’s Public Works department has announced construction activity from Oct. 26-Nov. 11 on South 6th Street from Judson Alley to Riverview Road.
Pickleball center opens, BBQ restaurant shuts down and cookies come to town
It is the largest pickleball center in Washington state, according to the businesses website
Flood watch issued for Nooksack as storm bears down on Whatcom County
Moisture-laden superstorm to drench Western Washington for three days.
whatcom-news.com
Storm leaves roads closed, power outages across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Saturday, November 5th, officials with Whatcom County Public Works provided the following list of roads that are closed due to power lines down or storm-related hazards. Road NameLocation or intersection. BerthusenBadger Rd. BobhallBirch Bay Lynden. Custer School RdBehme Rd. Ferndale RdMarine Dr. H...
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
KHQ Right Now
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Spokane?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
whatcom-news.com
Crash on I-5 sends 1 to the hospital
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 6:45pm on Thursday, November 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 north of the Slater Road interchange due to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding told Whatcom News it was a 2-car crash...
KHQ Right Now
Strong Storm Bringing Snow Tonight, Damaging Winds/Power Outages Friday Night
We've been talking about it all week long, and now it is on the doorstep! Our first big storm of the Fall season will bring the first snowfall for many later tonight, and the potential for damaging winds and power outages Friday night-Saturday morning!. The first of the numerous impacts...
Downtown Bellingham’s rocket is back after being ‘on the moon’
The iconic art structure was gone from its spot for almost a year.
Third man arrested following fatal alleged drug robbery in Bellingham
After the shootings, one injured man called 911 for help and another man died after being dropped off at the hospital by private car.
whatcom-news.com
Winter Storm Watch issued due to expected heavy snow expected in eastern Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A winter storm watch has been issued for eastern Whatcom County due to expected snow accumulations and powerful winds. The watch, issued by forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service, will be in place between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning (November 3rd and 5th) for areas above 4,000 feet in elevation.
Whatcom man arrested for allegedly spanking, bruising child
The victim’s parent presented photos of the bruising for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
