Valley, WA

lyndentribune.com

Lynden Christian soccer advances to state

SAMMAMISH — Lynden Christian traveled to Sammamish to take on King’s in the D1/2 crossover match. The Lyncs won the match 3-0 on Saturday, Nov. 7 and will advance to the state tournament. LC game into the match with a 12-game win streak and they extended that to...
LYNDEN, WA
q13fox.com

Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning

SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
SEQUIM, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 4

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
SPOKANE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Storm leaves roads closed, power outages across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Saturday, November 5th, officials with Whatcom County Public Works provided the following list of roads that are closed due to power lines down or storm-related hazards. Road NameLocation or intersection. BerthusenBadger Rd. BobhallBirch Bay Lynden. Custer School RdBehme Rd. Ferndale RdMarine Dr. H...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KXLY

More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt

Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
SPOKANE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Crash on I-5 sends 1 to the hospital

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 6:45pm on Thursday, November 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 north of the Slater Road interchange due to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding told Whatcom News it was a 2-car crash...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Winter Storm Watch issued due to expected heavy snow expected in eastern Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A winter storm watch has been issued for eastern Whatcom County due to expected snow accumulations and powerful winds. The watch, issued by forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service, will be in place between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning (November 3rd and 5th) for areas above 4,000 feet in elevation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

