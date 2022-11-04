Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Jesse James Rutherford Net Worth: How Rich is Billie Eilish’s New Man?
Jesse James Rutherford, famously known as Jesse, is now in the headlines for dating fellow singer Billie Eilish, who’s 11 years his junior. This instantly grows the interest in the actor after seeing them together out and about a number of times. So, know everything about Jesse and learn...
epicstream.com
Star Wars Fans Hail Skywalker Saga's True Hero and It's Not Who You Think
There's been a lot of talk as to which character is the true hero of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga and the discourse has been going on since the franchise's inception. While the majority of the fandom would automatically assume that it's none other than Luke Skywalker, names like Obi-Wan Kenobi and even Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader himself have been seen as prime candidates for the distinction.
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will K-Drama Behind Every Star Have?
Behind Every Star will offer director Baek Seung Ryong and writer Park So Young’s masterpiece K-drama that features Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Hyun Woo, and Joo Hyun Young. This month, tvN and Netflix will air the series that will reveal the behind-the-scenes stories in the lives...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Crown Season 2 Free Online
Best sites to watch The Crown - Last updated on Nov 07, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Crown online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Crown on this page.
epicstream.com
The Golden Spoon Episode 13 Recap: DIA Jung Chaeyeon Discovers The Truth + Will BTOB Yook Sungjae And Lee Jong Won Exchange Lives Again?
The Golden Spoon Episode 13 offered lots of shocking revelations, which actively attracted viewers with its interesting storyline progress. Inspired by a webtoon of the same name, The Golden Spoon tells the narrative of a young man from a low-income background who, via a series of challenges, comes into possession of a magical spoon with the power to swap their lives with that of a friend from a wealthy background. BTOB Sungjae, DIA Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yeonwoo are the main cast members of the MBC Kdrama.
epicstream.com
The Mandalorian Season 3: Major Villain's Drastic Redesign Reportedly Revealed
I think we can all agree that it feels like forever since we last saw The Mandalorian in action but thankfully, we're only a few months away from his triumphant return, at least that's what the latest release reports are saying. Season 3 promises to be the hit Star Wars show's biggest season yet, with Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze squaring off to determine which between them is the rightful warrior to sit atop the Mandalorian throne.
epicstream.com
Keanu Reeves' John Wick Could be Adapted into a Video Game
Keanu Reeves has had some pretty memorable roles over the course of his legendary Hollywood career. But I think we can all agree that he's become more synonymous with his John Wick character more than anything and truth be told, the action flick pretty much reinvigorated his career and launched what fans call the "Keanussance" aka the actor's return to relevancy.
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds is Ready for Taylor Swift's Cameo
It's been somewhat of a tradition for Marvel films to feature cameos from various celebrities and over the years, we've seen the likes of Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Brad Pitt, and even Twitter owner Elon Musk make appearances in the billion-dollar franchise in surprising fashion. Now, there's an ongoing theory...
epicstream.com
Is There a Post-credits Scene in One Piece Film: Red?
One Piece Film: Red arrives in North America, and anticipation for Uta's big-screen debut intensifies. With almost two hours of screen time, is there a post-credits scene in One Piece Film: Red?. The 15th film of the One Piece franchise is unlike any other in the series. It centers on...
epicstream.com
HBO’s Last of Us Star Calls One Episode 'The Best Hours of Television'
It’s no question that Naughty Dog’s Last of Us video game remains a huge global success, not only for its quality graphics, but even more for its unique apocalyptic storytelling about Joel Miller (played by Pedro Pascual) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) taking the world on their own. One Last of Us star, Murray Bartlett (set to play Frank, Bill’s deceased lover in the game) calls one particular episode of the show as ‘the best hours of television’ he’s ever read.
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Considered to Play Major Role in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4; Brad Pitt’s Ex-wife Was Allegedly Cast for This Character
Angelina Jolie was reportedly supposed to be part of Spider-Man 4. According to a new report, she was set to play the villain in the ill-fated sequel. Angelina Jolie Was Set To Appear In Spider-Man 4 With Tobey Maguire?. The Direct received early access to Sean O'Connell's new Spider-Man-centric book...
Comments / 0