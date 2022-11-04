Read full article on original website
Related
Your News Local
Paul A. Wrightsman
Paul A. Wrightsman, 82, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away November 7, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington, Indiana. The son of the late Raymond and Nellie (Flora) Wrightsman, Paul was born in Flint, Michigan, on August 25, 1940. After graduating from Sidney High School in 1958, Paul married Shirley...
Your News Local
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler, 18, Fort Wayne, Indiana, tragically passed away on November 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. Wyatt was born on March 11, 2004, to Yon M. and Brookelynn D. (Shepherd) Beckler Jr. in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As a child, Wyatt attended Holy Cross Lutheran School.
Your News Local
Nancy Ann Bickel
Nancy Ann Bickel, 92, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 3:50 am, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 20, 1930, in Wabash, to L. Harold and Georgia (Snyder) Urschel. Nancy was a graduate of Central High School in North Manchester, received her BS degree from...
Your News Local
Stephen E. “Whitey” White
Stephen E. “Whitey” White, 69, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at his home on November 6, 2022. The son of the late Harold Edward White and Catherine W. (Doray) Amiss, Steve was born on July 11, 1953, in Syracuse, New York. During Steve’s junior year of high school,...
Your News Local
Larry “Steve” Aguilar
Larry “Steve” Aguilar, 74, of Fishers, passed away at 2:45 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 7, 1948, to Luis and Mary (Alter) Aguilar. On January 24th, 1969, he married Judith Sparks, and she survives.
Your News Local
Betty Joyce Morris
Betty Joyce Morris, 78, North Manchester, formerly of Sandy Beach Estates, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 4, 2022. The last surviving child of six, Betty was born to Roy and Sadie (Mollett) Skeens on April 28, 1944, in Red Jacket, West Virginia. On May...
Your News Local
Caring for Wabash County residents’ mental health
WABASH, IN- Some people know early on that they want to serve the community that helped forge who they are. One Wabash County native says that was the case for her. “When I graduated from Northfield High School, I knew that I wanted to find a career that would enable me to help people in a meaningful way here in my county,” she says.
Your News Local
Veteran-owned Wings Etc. Huntington, Wabash, & Warsaw locations offering free entrée on Nov. 11 to all those who served
FORT WAYNE, IN- In a show of support for all those who have served and to recognize veterans on Veterans Day, Wings Etc. locations in Huntington, Wabash, and Warsaw are offering all U.S. Armed Forces, active-duty personnel, and veterans a free entrée valued up to $15.49 on Nov. 11, 2022.
Your News Local
Honeywell Center welcomed 20 schools for matinee performance
WABASH, IN- The Honeywell Center in Wabash welcomed nearly 3000 regional school students to two sold-out performances of Click, Clack, Moo, a student matinee presented as part of the Honeywell Arts In Education Program. Twenty schools brought elementary-aged students for the matinee, which brought literature to life as it was based on the book of the same name.
Your News Local
Honeywell Center welcomes U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus November 17
WABASH, IN- From Sousa marches to Broadway musicals, the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will perform selections from its extensive repertoire at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 17, at the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater. Admission to the event is free and no tickets are required. Doors to...
Your News Local
Honeywell Arts & Entertainment awarded Stephen H. Downs Downtown Legacy Award
WABASH, IN— It is with great honor and excitement that Downtown Wabash, Inc. and its board of directors is awarding the Stephen H. Downs Downtown Legacy Award to Honeywell Arts & Entertainment. The Downtown Legacy Award will be presented to Honeywell Arts & Entertainment at the Downtown Wabash, Inc. Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Comments / 0