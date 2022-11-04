ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

Paul A. Wrightsman

Paul A. Wrightsman, 82, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away November 7, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington, Indiana. The son of the late Raymond and Nellie (Flora) Wrightsman, Paul was born in Flint, Michigan, on August 25, 1940. After graduating from Sidney High School in 1958, Paul married Shirley...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler

Wyatt Maxwell Beckler, 18, Fort Wayne, Indiana, tragically passed away on November 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. Wyatt was born on March 11, 2004, to Yon M. and Brookelynn D. (Shepherd) Beckler Jr. in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As a child, Wyatt attended Holy Cross Lutheran School.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Nancy Ann Bickel

Nancy Ann Bickel, 92, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 3:50 am, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 20, 1930, in Wabash, to L. Harold and Georgia (Snyder) Urschel. Nancy was a graduate of Central High School in North Manchester, received her BS degree from...
WABASH, IN
Stephen E. “Whitey” White

Stephen E. “Whitey” White, 69, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at his home on November 6, 2022. The son of the late Harold Edward White and Catherine W. (Doray) Amiss, Steve was born on July 11, 1953, in Syracuse, New York. During Steve’s junior year of high school,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Larry “Steve” Aguilar

Larry “Steve” Aguilar, 74, of Fishers, passed away at 2:45 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 7, 1948, to Luis and Mary (Alter) Aguilar. On January 24th, 1969, he married Judith Sparks, and she survives.
FISHERS, IN
Betty Joyce Morris

Betty Joyce Morris, 78, North Manchester, formerly of Sandy Beach Estates, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 4, 2022. The last surviving child of six, Betty was born to Roy and Sadie (Mollett) Skeens on April 28, 1944, in Red Jacket, West Virginia. On May...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Caring for Wabash County residents’ mental health

WABASH, IN- Some people know early on that they want to serve the community that helped forge who they are. One Wabash County native says that was the case for her. “When I graduated from Northfield High School, I knew that I wanted to find a career that would enable me to help people in a meaningful way here in my county,” she says.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Honeywell Center welcomed 20 schools for matinee performance

WABASH, IN- The Honeywell Center in Wabash welcomed nearly 3000 regional school students to two sold-out performances of Click, Clack, Moo, a student matinee presented as part of the Honeywell Arts In Education Program. Twenty schools brought elementary-aged students for the matinee, which brought literature to life as it was based on the book of the same name.
WABASH, IN
Honeywell Arts & Entertainment awarded Stephen H. Downs Downtown Legacy Award

WABASH, IN— It is with great honor and excitement that Downtown Wabash, Inc. and its board of directors is awarding the Stephen H. Downs Downtown Legacy Award to Honeywell Arts & Entertainment. The Downtown Legacy Award will be presented to Honeywell Arts & Entertainment at the Downtown Wabash, Inc. Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10.
WABASH, IN

