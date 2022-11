Larry “Steve” Aguilar, 74, of Fishers, passed away at 2:45 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 7, 1948, to Luis and Mary (Alter) Aguilar. On January 24th, 1969, he married Judith Sparks, and she survives.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO