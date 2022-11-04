ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

friars.com

Volleyball Drops Match To Xavier In Straight Sets

CINCINNATI, OHIO — The Providence College volleyball team fell to Xavier in straight sets on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Cincinnati, Ohio. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Xavier took set one, 27-25. After an early 10-10 tie, the Friars registered four straight kills to give them a 14-10 lead. The Friars' spurt...
CINCINNATI, OH
friars.com

Men’s Soccer Drops BIG EAST Quarterfinal Match To Butler

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Providence College men's soccer team fell to Butler University, 3-0, on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the BIG EAST Tournament Quarterfinal round at the Bud and Jackie Cellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind. This loss marks the end of the 2022 season for the Friars. SCORE. Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No. 14 Men's Hockey Rallies To Stun No. 5 UMass In Overtime, 4-3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brett Berard capped a frantic comeback with an overtime goal as the No. 14 Providence College men's hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to score a 4-3 overtime victory over No. 5 UMass on Saturday night at the Mullins Center. Providence earns five-of-six points on the weekend and sweep the Minutemen for the first time since 2017.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Men's Swimming & Diving Falls To Bryant, 151-147

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's swimming & diving program competed against Bryant on Friday, Nov. 4. The men's meet took place at Taylor Natatorium in Providence, R.I. Bryant claimed victory in the men's meet by a slim margin of 151-147. The men's team set two school records...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Duran's Hat Trick Drives No. 14 Men's Hockey Past No. 5 UMass, 7-4

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Riley Duran recorded his first-career hat trick and the duo of Brett Berard and Parker Ford each recorded three points as the No. 14 Providence College men's hockey team downed No. 5 UMass, 7-4, on Friday night at Schneider Arena. RECORDS. No. 14 Providence (5-2-1, 3-0-1...
AMHERST, MA
friars.com

No. 12 Women’s Hockey Edges Boston University, 3-2, In Overtime

BOSTON, MASS. – The No. 12 women's hockey team skated to a 3-2 win in overtime against the Boston University on Friday, Nov. 4 at Walter Brown Arena in Boston, Mass. Sara Hjalmarsson scored the game-winning-goal at the 2:37 mark in overtime. SCORE. Providence – 3 | Boston University...
BOSTON, MA
providencedailydose.com

Our Guy Jeremy Peña — World Series MVP!

This is incredible. Providence native, and Classical High alum, Jeremy Peña has just added World Series MVP to his already stunning 2022 record. Since being named MVP of the American League Championship Series (following his game-winning homerun in the 18th inning of the division playoff game against Seattle) Astros infielder Peña became the first rookie shortstop to win the Golden Glove honor. From SI:
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Kittens available for adoption in Providence

Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a bachelor’s degree. – Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed) – Petfinder. Delta (ALM-fostered in New England) – Gender: Female. – Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
independentri.com

NK appoints new interim superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week

Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence breaks high temperature record

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH

