His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
friars.com
Volleyball Drops Match To Xavier In Straight Sets
CINCINNATI, OHIO — The Providence College volleyball team fell to Xavier in straight sets on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Cincinnati, Ohio. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Xavier took set one, 27-25. After an early 10-10 tie, the Friars registered four straight kills to give them a 14-10 lead. The Friars' spurt...
friars.com
Men’s Soccer Drops BIG EAST Quarterfinal Match To Butler
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Providence College men's soccer team fell to Butler University, 3-0, on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the BIG EAST Tournament Quarterfinal round at the Bud and Jackie Cellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind. This loss marks the end of the 2022 season for the Friars. SCORE. Providence...
friars.com
No. 14 Men's Hockey Rallies To Stun No. 5 UMass In Overtime, 4-3
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brett Berard capped a frantic comeback with an overtime goal as the No. 14 Providence College men's hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to score a 4-3 overtime victory over No. 5 UMass on Saturday night at the Mullins Center. Providence earns five-of-six points on the weekend and sweep the Minutemen for the first time since 2017.
friars.com
Men's Swimming & Diving Falls To Bryant, 151-147
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's swimming & diving program competed against Bryant on Friday, Nov. 4. The men's meet took place at Taylor Natatorium in Providence, R.I. Bryant claimed victory in the men's meet by a slim margin of 151-147. The men's team set two school records...
friars.com
Duran's Hat Trick Drives No. 14 Men's Hockey Past No. 5 UMass, 7-4
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Riley Duran recorded his first-career hat trick and the duo of Brett Berard and Parker Ford each recorded three points as the No. 14 Providence College men's hockey team downed No. 5 UMass, 7-4, on Friday night at Schneider Arena. RECORDS. No. 14 Providence (5-2-1, 3-0-1...
friars.com
No. 12 Women’s Hockey Edges Boston University, 3-2, In Overtime
BOSTON, MASS. – The No. 12 women's hockey team skated to a 3-2 win in overtime against the Boston University on Friday, Nov. 4 at Walter Brown Arena in Boston, Mass. Sara Hjalmarsson scored the game-winning-goal at the 2:37 mark in overtime. SCORE. Providence – 3 | Boston University...
providencedailydose.com
Our Guy Jeremy Peña — World Series MVP!
This is incredible. Providence native, and Classical High alum, Jeremy Peña has just added World Series MVP to his already stunning 2022 record. Since being named MVP of the American League Championship Series (following his game-winning homerun in the 18th inning of the division playoff game against Seattle) Astros infielder Peña became the first rookie shortstop to win the Golden Glove honor. From SI:
whatsupnewp.com
Kittens available for adoption in Providence
Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a bachelor’s degree. – Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed) – Petfinder. Delta (ALM-fostered in New England) – Gender: Female. – Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair...
Thirsty Beaver to open new location in North Kingstown
Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub will soon have another location in Rhode Island.
Pawtucket voters to decide fate of McCoy Stadium
The future of McCoy Stadium rests in the hands of Pawtucket voters.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
independentri.com
NK appoints new interim superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
NECN
Record High Temperatures Set Saturday in Cities Across New England
Wow! This has been an incredible Saturday, our temperatures established new records across different areas of New England. To name a few: Hartford, Connecticut, set a high of 78 degrees -- beating the old record of 76 that was set back in 1994. Providence, Rhode Island, jumped up to 75...
Turnto10.com
One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week
Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
Providence breaks high temperature record
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
New East Providence concert venue could be ready by 2024
State and local officials broke ground Friday on a yet-to-be-named, outdoor amphitheater on the waterfront near Bold Point Park.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Popular Providence Eatery Thrilled By Visit From Karate Kid
A popular Providence breakfast spot that is no stranger to celebrity sightings, had yet another one this weekend. A laundry list of stars have been in Rhode Island this weekend for the annual Comic Con event at the Rhode Island Convention Center, but not all of them have ventured beyond the event.
Lottery tickets worth $250K and $50K sold in RI
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Cranston for Wednesday night's drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.
