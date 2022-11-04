Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternativesThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Gallardo's K9s helping families communicate with their dogsThe HD Post
Related
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar
An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends.
police1.com
Off-duty Calif. officer arrested after firing gun in air at local tavern
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A man identified as an off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested in the mountain community of Blue Jay on Sunday on suspicion of discharging his gun into the air, officials said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived at Dogwood Tavern in the...
K-9 jumps into car after chase ends in Anaheim, helps officers take carjacking suspect into custody
A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in dramatic fashion after a police chase ended in Anaheim and a K-9 was deployed into the stolen vehicle, video showed.
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.
z1077fm.com
Awe Bar Security Hold Man on Sidewalk After He Assaults Server and Threatens Bouncers with a Stake
After hitting a female server at Awe Bar in Yucca Valley, a man threatened to kill the bar’s bouncers with a makeshift wooden stake on Saturday night (November 5). Just before midnight, a Sheriff’s report says that Dylan Hoey, a 24 year-old resident of Santa Margarita, hit a female server.
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for firing service weapon while drinking
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly fired off several shots from his service weapon while he was drinking with friends over the weekend.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Hit and run driver caught
A California man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on W. Kentucky Ave. Ruston Police responded to the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Arcadia Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a hit and run. It was believed the suspect vehicle was heavily damaged so an officer patrolled West Kentucky Ave attempting to locate it. The officer saw a vehicle approaching with only one headlight that crossed into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle matched the description of the hit and run suspect and had sustained heavy damage.
ukenreport.com
Cathedral City Police Search for White Box Van
CATHEDRAL CITY — Police here are seeking the community’s help in locating a white box van that was involved in a collision about 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. A single motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Vista Chino from Landau Boulevard at a high rate of speed, according to a police department news release.
Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront
San Bernardino, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Circle K storefront Monday evening taking out a wall, shattering glass and toppling displays of merchandise. At 7:29 p.m.,… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront"
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
foxla.com
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
Multiple Shots Fired in Front of West Covina Home, at Least 1 Injured
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple shots rang out in front of a West Covina home Sunday evening, Nov. 6, injuring at least one person who was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear exactly how many victims were present during the 7:00 p.m....
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino man who served long sentence for murder is sentenced again after being found with illegal guns
California Attorney General Rob Bonta recently announced the sentencing of a San Bernardino man found guilty of possessing illegal guns and ammunition. At the time of his arrest, Joseph Hernandez was on parole after serving a sentence of 32-years to life for second-degree murder and attempted murder. These convictions resulted in a lifetime prohibition from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition.
Drug bust involving PlayStation box ends with guilty plea by drug kingpin
(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation that began with a PlayStation box filled with heroin ended with a fentanyl kingpin pleading guilty to drug trafficking.Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy on Thursday. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, but he could spend the life his life behind bars. He has already served 10 years in prison for a drug conviction in California. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy had hubs across the country, including one in Novi. According to federal authorities, the Novi drug...
One Arrested, Nine Cited During Pomona DUI Operation
One person was arrested during a driving while under the influence and drivers license check operation Saturday in Pomona.
Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust
Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Elderly man hit and killed in Banning hit-and-run crash
BANNING, Calif. - A 74-year-old man was killed in Banning Sunday night after a hit-and-run collision and police are searching for the driver who hit him. Banning Police were called to the intersection of West Wilson and Sims streets around 7:12 p.m. Sunday, when they found the elderly man, identified as resident of Banning, dead on the street.
McKnight's
Report rips EMTs in $100 million lawsuit who misstated law to avoid entering COVID facility to help cardiac arrest victim
Firefighters who refused to enter a nursing home over COVID-19 concerns while a cardiac arrest victim was stricken inside drew fierce criticism from a city-commissioned report. The patient died soon after. His family has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city. Nursing home staff called 911 when Joseph Angulo...
Comments / 5