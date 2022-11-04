Read full article on original website
Related
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited. consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item. 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition,. reference is made to our...
3Q22 Investor Update
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. TRANSFORMING TO BECOME A HIGHER GROWTH, LESS MARKET SENSITIVE, MORE NIMBLE BUSINESS. 14%. 10%. 7%. Adjusted Operating ROE(1) 5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2) 5-yr Adjusted BVPS CAGR(3) Based on 2021 after-tax adjusted operating...
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Item 1 in Part I of this quarterly report on Form 10-Q ("Report"), as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes and Item 7 of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
ASSURED GUARANTY LTD – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
This Form 10-Q contains information that includes or is based upon forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements give the expectations or forecasts of future events of. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL) and its subsidiaries (collectively with AGL,. Assured Guaranty.
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. of Operations Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 79 Business 79 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 81 Results of Operations 82 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 88 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 88 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 88 Risk Management 89 78.
Management's Discussion and Analysis Introduction
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of. This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes forward-looking statements that are. based on current expectations and that are subject to significant risks and. uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this. Form 10-Q. We undertake no...
Investor Presentation – Third Quarter 2022
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including statements regarding our estimates, beliefs, expectations, intentions, strategies or projections are forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in.
AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Peace Hills General Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of. Peace Hills General Insurance Company. (Peace Hills) (. Alberta, Canada. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Risk Theory Launches New Habitational Property Program "Jupiter Risk Services"
Is excited to announce the launch of a new specialty underwriting unit,. , focusing on Multifamily Habitational Risks. This exclusive program offers essential property products for garden-style apartments and condominiums throughout the US. Jupiter Risk Services. multifamily habitational insurance offering is essential for today's multifamily complex owners and managers. Jupiter...
NI HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion is intended to provide a more comprehensive review of the Company's operating results and financial condition than can be obtained from reading the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements alone. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item 1, "Financial Statements." Some of the information contained in this discussion and analysis or set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q constitutes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please see "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10- Q. You.
“Systems And Methods For Generating An Inventory Of Personal Possessions Of A User For Insurance Purposes” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220335366): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventor Sanchez, Kenneth Jason ( San Francisco, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some insurance policies...
SageSure and Goosehead Partner to Launch Elevate, a New Insurance Carrier for Preferred Coastal Property Risks
SageSure, a leading provider of catastrophe-exposed property insurance, and Goosehead, a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced the launch of the new reciprocal exchange Elevate to protect homeowners in coastal states. Elevate is domiciled in. Texas. . Exclusively available for distribution by Goosehead producers enrolled with SageSure,...
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing with Alpha Blue Ocean
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. , a leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development, announced today that the. pany has closed the second tranche of its previously announced financing arrangement (the “Financing“) with Global Corporate Finance Opportunities 16 (the “Investor“), an investment vehicle advised by. Alpha Blue Ocean.
Earnings Document
Confirms annual guidance; solid quarterly result of €527m. Q1-3 and grows profitably in all fields of business. High major-loss expenditure in property-casualty reinsurance; strong performance in life and health business. ERGO contributes €446m (134m) to Group's Q3 result. Robust increase in reinvestment yield; falling share prices and higher...
New Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) (Ceo Political Orientation, Risk Taking, and Firm Performance: Evidence From the Us Property-liability Insurance Industry): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating in Pohang,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We examine how CEOs’ political orientation can affect risk-taking behavior and firm performance in. U.S. property-liability insurance companies. Using information on political donations made by CEOs to...
Aflac Incorporated Announces 5.0% Increase in the First Quarter 2023 Dividend, Increase in Shares Authorized for Repurchase
COLUMBUS, Ga. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarter dividend of. , to shareholders of record at the close of business on. February 15, 2023. . This represents a 5.0% increase over the previously...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the pooled members of. Selective Insurance Group. (Selective). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term...
Findings from Hangzhou Dianzi University Update Knowledge of Insurance (A Novel Insurance Claim Blockchain Scheme Based On Zero-knowledge Proof Technology): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “It is crucial to ensure the privacy and authenticity of patients’ medical data in the medical insurance claim process, but in the current medical insurance claim process, there are some problems such as low efficiency, complex service, unreliable data and data leakage. Therefore, considering the privacy and sensitivity of patients’ medical data, we can improve the current issues by employing blockchain, smart contracts and zero -knowledge proof technology.”
Kingstone Insurance Company Goes Live with Insurity’s Sure AI Assistant to Continue Modernization Initiatives Delivering an Enhanced Customer Experience to the Claims Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced. , has gone live with its artificial intelligence (AI) powered Sure AI Assistant. Based in. New York. ,. Kingstone Insurance Company. , a carrier specializing in providing personal lines insurance in the Northeast,...
Ambac Acquires Specialty Insurance MGU All Trans Risk Solutions, LLC and Wholesale Broker Capacity Marine Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced that it has acquired majority stakes in both. and Capacity Marine to our growing specialty P&C platform,” said. Claude LeBlanc. , CEO of. Ambac. . “These acquisitions add approximately. $60...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0