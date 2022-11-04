ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DONEGAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

By Edgar Glimpses
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited. consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item. 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition,. reference is made to our...
NEVADA STATE
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. /DE – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

The following discussion and analysis provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of our consolidated results of operations and financial condition. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and nine months ended.
“Systems And Methods For Generating An Inventory Of Personal Possessions Of A User For Insurance Purposes” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220335366): Patent Application

-- A patent application by the inventor Sanchez, Kenneth Jason ( San Francisco, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some insurance policies...
Kingstone Insurance Company Goes Live with Insurity’s Sure AI Assistant to Continue Modernization Initiatives Delivering an Enhanced Customer Experience to the Claims Process

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced. , has gone live with its artificial intelligence (AI) powered Sure AI Assistant. Based in. New York. ,. Kingstone Insurance Company. , a carrier specializing in providing personal lines insurance in the Northeast,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Research from University of KwaZulu-Natal Broadens Understanding of Risk Management (Corporate Loan Recovery Rates under Downturn Conditions in a Developing Economy: Evidence from Zimbabwe): Insurance – Risk Management

-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In this study, we design stepwise ordinary least squares regression models using various amalgamations of firm features, loan characteristics and macroeconomic variables to forecast workout recovery rates for defaulted bank loans for private non-financial corporates under downturn conditions in Zimbabwe.”
Simplicity Group Expands Proprietary IUL Sales Platform Offering in Partnership with Ensight™

New Interactive Sales Capabilities Utilizing Tax-Free Retirement Concepts Shortens the Sales Cycle and Simplifies IUL Planning Discussions. ("Simplicity") today announced the launch of an expanded Indexed Universal Life ("IUL") digital sales platform, developed in partnership with Ensight™. Simplicity's enhanced planning platform represents a new standard for digital sales enablement of IUL and is demonstrable example of Simplicity's unrivalled commitment to advancing the sales of life insurance through education and technology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Administrative Concepts, Inc. Selects Majesco Absence Management to Extend its Robust Product Offerings

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Majesco , a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced. Administrative Concepts, Inc. , a third-party administrator with extensive experience in providing the full range of administration services for Short Term Disability, Statutory Disability, Disability Income, and Paid Family Leave Benefits has selected and implemented Majesco Absence Management to administer their paid and unpaid programs including absence services (FMLA, Company leaves, PFL/PFML, and ADA Services).
New Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) (Ceo Political Orientation, Risk Taking, and Firm Performance: Evidence From the Us Property-liability Insurance Industry): Insurance

-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating in Pohang,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We examine how CEOs’ political orientation can affect risk-taking behavior and firm performance in. U.S. property-liability insurance companies. Using information on political donations made by CEOs to...
Duck Creek Technologies to Participate at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

BOSTON , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announced that its Chief Executive Officer,. Michael Jackowski. , and Chief Financial Officer,. Kevin Rhodes. , will present at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Findings from Hangzhou Dianzi University Update Knowledge of Insurance (A Novel Insurance Claim Blockchain Scheme Based On Zero-knowledge Proof Technology): Insurance

-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “It is crucial to ensure the privacy and authenticity of patients’ medical data in the medical insurance claim process, but in the current medical insurance claim process, there are some problems such as low efficiency, complex service, unreliable data and data leakage. Therefore, considering the privacy and sensitivity of patients’ medical data, we can improve the current issues by employing blockchain, smart contracts and zero -knowledge proof technology.”
Triton Benefits & HR Solutions Delivers Affordable Group Health Insurance to Companies Who Struggle to Meet Participation Requirements.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Benefits & HR Solutions, a national employee benefits broker and HR consulting firm, is helping small businesses achieve their employee retention goals. An employer-sponsored group medical plan is the most sought-after employee benefit. Unfortunately, due to high participation requirements, many organizations are not able to provide a bona fide, major medical plan to their most valuable asset, their employees.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Miami University Researchers Yield New Study Findings on Obesity (Modeling the Economic Cost of Obesity Risk and Its Relation to the Health Insurance Premium in the United States: A State Level Analysis): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Obesity

-- Data detailed on obesity have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “We propose a new approach for estimating the state-level direct and indirect economic cost of obesity in. the United States. for the time period 1996 to 2018.”. The news editors...
OXFORD, OH
FOXO Technologies Inc. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Monday, November 14, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. CT

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO ), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended. September 30, 2022. after market closes...
Camp Hill, PA
