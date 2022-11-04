DONEGAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Read full article on original website
Related
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited. consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item. 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition,. reference is made to our...
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. /DE – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of our consolidated results of operations and financial condition. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and nine months ended.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the pooled members of. Selective Insurance Group. (Selective). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term...
Ambac Acquires Specialty Insurance MGU All Trans Risk Solutions, LLC and Wholesale Broker Capacity Marine Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced that it has acquired majority stakes in both. and Capacity Marine to our growing specialty P&C platform,” said. Claude LeBlanc. , CEO of. Ambac. . “These acquisitions add approximately. $60...
Market Synergy Group, Aspida to Partner in Distribution of New Fixed Index Annuity Series
Aspida Life Insurance Company ("Aspida"), a life insurance and annuity company, and. announced plans on Monday to partner on the distribution of Aspida's new Synergy Choice™ Max fixed index annuity (FIA) series. Aspida's Synergy Choice™ Max FIA, designed in partnership with. Market Synergy Group. , adds to the...
Aflac Incorporated Announces 5.0% Increase in the First Quarter 2023 Dividend, Increase in Shares Authorized for Repurchase
COLUMBUS, Ga. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarter dividend of. , to shareholders of record at the close of business on. February 15, 2023. . This represents a 5.0% increase over the previously...
“Systems And Methods For Generating An Inventory Of Personal Possessions Of A User For Insurance Purposes” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220335366): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventor Sanchez, Kenneth Jason ( San Francisco, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some insurance policies...
When-Issued Trading of New Series of AMERCO Common Stock to Begin on November 9
RENO, Nev. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent of. U-Haul International, Inc. , announced that "when-issued" trading of its new series of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock will begin tomorrow,. November 9, 2022. . On. October 24, 2022. , the Company announced various actions effectuated...
Kingstone Insurance Company Goes Live with Insurity’s Sure AI Assistant to Continue Modernization Initiatives Delivering an Enhanced Customer Experience to the Claims Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced. , has gone live with its artificial intelligence (AI) powered Sure AI Assistant. Based in. New York. ,. Kingstone Insurance Company. , a carrier specializing in providing personal lines insurance in the Northeast,...
Research from University of KwaZulu-Natal Broadens Understanding of Risk Management (Corporate Loan Recovery Rates under Downturn Conditions in a Developing Economy: Evidence from Zimbabwe): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In this study, we design stepwise ordinary least squares regression models using various amalgamations of firm features, loan characteristics and macroeconomic variables to forecast workout recovery rates for defaulted bank loans for private non-financial corporates under downturn conditions in Zimbabwe.”
Simplicity Group Expands Proprietary IUL Sales Platform Offering in Partnership with Ensight™
New Interactive Sales Capabilities Utilizing Tax-Free Retirement Concepts Shortens the Sales Cycle and Simplifies IUL Planning Discussions. ("Simplicity") today announced the launch of an expanded Indexed Universal Life ("IUL") digital sales platform, developed in partnership with Ensight™. Simplicity's enhanced planning platform represents a new standard for digital sales enablement of IUL and is demonstrable example of Simplicity's unrivalled commitment to advancing the sales of life insurance through education and technology.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing with Alpha Blue Ocean
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. , a leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development, announced today that the. pany has closed the second tranche of its previously announced financing arrangement (the “Financing“) with Global Corporate Finance Opportunities 16 (the “Investor“), an investment vehicle advised by. Alpha Blue Ocean.
Administrative Concepts, Inc. Selects Majesco Absence Management to Extend its Robust Product Offerings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Majesco , a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced. Administrative Concepts, Inc. , a third-party administrator with extensive experience in providing the full range of administration services for Short Term Disability, Statutory Disability, Disability Income, and Paid Family Leave Benefits has selected and implemented Majesco Absence Management to administer their paid and unpaid programs including absence services (FMLA, Company leaves, PFL/PFML, and ADA Services).
New Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) (Ceo Political Orientation, Risk Taking, and Firm Performance: Evidence From the Us Property-liability Insurance Industry): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating in Pohang,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We examine how CEOs’ political orientation can affect risk-taking behavior and firm performance in. U.S. property-liability insurance companies. Using information on political donations made by CEOs to...
ERISA Industry Committee Continues Effort to Defeat Nuisance Lawsuits Against Employers Sponsoring 401 Plans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) today continued its effort to defeat recent boilerplate lawsuits targeting 401(k) plan sponsors that offered a particular suite of target-date mutual funds (TDFs), filing an amicus brief in another of these cases. ERIC, which represents large employers that sponsor health...
Duck Creek Technologies to Participate at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
BOSTON , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announced that its Chief Executive Officer,. Michael Jackowski. , and Chief Financial Officer,. Kevin Rhodes. , will present at...
Findings from Hangzhou Dianzi University Update Knowledge of Insurance (A Novel Insurance Claim Blockchain Scheme Based On Zero-knowledge Proof Technology): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “It is crucial to ensure the privacy and authenticity of patients’ medical data in the medical insurance claim process, but in the current medical insurance claim process, there are some problems such as low efficiency, complex service, unreliable data and data leakage. Therefore, considering the privacy and sensitivity of patients’ medical data, we can improve the current issues by employing blockchain, smart contracts and zero -knowledge proof technology.”
Triton Benefits & HR Solutions Delivers Affordable Group Health Insurance to Companies Who Struggle to Meet Participation Requirements.
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Benefits & HR Solutions, a national employee benefits broker and HR consulting firm, is helping small businesses achieve their employee retention goals. An employer-sponsored group medical plan is the most sought-after employee benefit. Unfortunately, due to high participation requirements, many organizations are not able to provide a bona fide, major medical plan to their most valuable asset, their employees.
Miami University Researchers Yield New Study Findings on Obesity (Modeling the Economic Cost of Obesity Risk and Its Relation to the Health Insurance Premium in the United States: A State Level Analysis): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Obesity
-- Data detailed on obesity have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “We propose a new approach for estimating the state-level direct and indirect economic cost of obesity in. the United States. for the time period 1996 to 2018.”. The news editors...
FOXO Technologies Inc. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Monday, November 14, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. CT
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO ), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended. September 30, 2022. after market closes...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0