Capital Rx Names Former Humana Executive Marcel White as its First Chief People Officer
Marcel White joins Capital Rx to lead the people, culture, and clinical talent strategy as the company undergoes rapid growth. Humana veteran brings 30 years of HR leadership experience to the role, including health insurance, pharmacy benefits, and hospitality. NEW YORK. ,. Nov. 8, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, a...
Pie Insurance Announces Strategic Hires of VP of Underwriting, VP of Marketing and VP of Claims Operations
PRNewswire/ -- ("Pie"), an insurtech company specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, today appointed three strategic leadership team hires:. , vice president of claims operations. As vice president of underwriting, Poulin is responsible for overseeing the company's business planning, forecasting, and loss and expense management. Poulin brings the...
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited. consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item. 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition,. reference is made to our...
"LIDMA Vision Award" Presented to Denis Clifford, Senior Vice President & Chief Distribution Officer at SBLI
PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association. , Senior Vice President & Chief Distribution Officer at the. Savings Bank Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts. , the 2022 LIDMA Vision Award. The presentation took place at LIDMA's 19th Annual Fall Meeting & Showcase in. Manhattan Beach, CA. The LIDMA Vision...
Trump appeals appointment of independent expert to review his company's activities
The company of former U.S. President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, has appealed Monday the appointment of an independent expert to review its business activities after being accused of alleged fraudulent activities. The decision comes a week after New York Attorney General Leticia James made such a request, which was granted by the magistrate in…
Administrative Concepts, Inc. Selects Majesco Absence Management to Extend its Robust Product Offerings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Majesco , a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced. Administrative Concepts, Inc. , a third-party administrator with extensive experience in providing the full range of administration services for Short Term Disability, Statutory Disability, Disability Income, and Paid Family Leave Benefits has selected and implemented Majesco Absence Management to administer their paid and unpaid programs including absence services (FMLA, Company leaves, PFL/PFML, and ADA Services).
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. of Operations Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 79 Business 79 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 81 Results of Operations 82 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 88 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 88 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 88 Risk Management 89 78.
Risk Theory Launches New Habitational Property Program "Jupiter Risk Services"
Is excited to announce the launch of a new specialty underwriting unit,. , focusing on Multifamily Habitational Risks. This exclusive program offers essential property products for garden-style apartments and condominiums throughout the US. Jupiter Risk Services. multifamily habitational insurance offering is essential for today's multifamily complex owners and managers. Jupiter...
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing with Alpha Blue Ocean
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. , a leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development, announced today that the. pany has closed the second tranche of its previously announced financing arrangement (the “Financing“) with Global Corporate Finance Opportunities 16 (the “Investor“), an investment vehicle advised by. Alpha Blue Ocean.
World Insurance Associates Acquires CDR Insurance Group Inc.
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. CDR Insurance Group, Inc. (“CDR”) of. Waterbury, CT. on. October 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CDR was...
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Item 1 in Part I of this quarterly report on Form 10-Q ("Report"), as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes and Item 7 of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Ambac Acquires Specialty Insurance MGU All Trans Risk Solutions, LLC and Wholesale Broker Capacity Marine Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced that it has acquired majority stakes in both. and Capacity Marine to our growing specialty P&C platform,” said. Claude LeBlanc. , CEO of. Ambac. . “These acquisitions add approximately. $60...
NI HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion is intended to provide a more comprehensive review of the Company's operating results and financial condition than can be obtained from reading the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements alone. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item 1, "Financial Statements." Some of the information contained in this discussion and analysis or set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q constitutes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please see "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10- Q. You.
Reports from Griffith University Provide New Insights into Social Policy and Society (Breaking Up Is Risky Business: Personalisation and Collaboration In a Marketised Disability Sector): Global Views – Social Policy and Society
-- Research findings on Global Views - Social Policy and Society are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The marketisation of disability support driven by individualised funding brings new dilemmas for multi-agency collaboration, in particular how to provide personalised supports while remaining commercially viable. This article explores the challenges, risks and adaptations of organisations to navigate the tensions of personalisation and collaboration.”
AmeriLife To Acquire TruChoice Financial Group from Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
--News Direct-- Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire (“TruChoice”) and its affiliate. Inforce Solutions, LLC. (“Inforce”), from. (“Allianz Life”)....
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. /DE – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of our consolidated results of operations and financial condition. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and nine months ended.
Market Synergy Group, Aspida to Partner in Distribution of New Fixed Index Annuity Series
Aspida Life Insurance Company ("Aspida"), a life insurance and annuity company, and. announced plans on Monday to partner on the distribution of Aspida's new Synergy Choice™ Max fixed index annuity (FIA) series. Aspida's Synergy Choice™ Max FIA, designed in partnership with. Market Synergy Group. , adds to the...
SageSure and Goosehead Partner to Launch Elevate, a New Insurance Carrier for Preferred Coastal Property Risks
SageSure, a leading provider of catastrophe-exposed property insurance, and Goosehead, a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced the launch of the new reciprocal exchange Elevate to protect homeowners in coastal states. Elevate is domiciled in. Texas. . Exclusively available for distribution by Goosehead producers enrolled with SageSure,...
AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Peace Hills General Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of. Peace Hills General Insurance Company. (Peace Hills) (. Alberta, Canada. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Heather Bender Joins HealthEdge as Chief People Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HealthEdge announced today that. , overseeing the global Human Resources function. Bender brings over 25 years of experience in HR leadership to HealthEdge, with an emphasis on global workforce planning, talent management and culture development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005200/en/. “Heather has...
