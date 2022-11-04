Read full article on original website
How to follow election night in America
It’s Election Day in America. Voters are deciding on crucial contests across the country that will determine who controls Congress and state governments, as they cast their ballot for the US Senate, the US House of Representatives and other down ballot races, including for secretary of state and attorney general. Voters will also have the chance to weigh in on dozens of statewide ballot measures.
Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections
While the overall midterm election results may not be known for hours or even days in some spots, candidates from both parties are already celebrating historic victories. Heading into Election Day, both parties were looking to diversify their ranks of elected officials, both in Congress and beyond, and they appear on track to do so.
U.S. Senate control down to five races, Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Control of the U.S. Senate is down to several races after Democrat John Fetterman won the pivotal U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
US election results - live: Midterm red wave falters but Senate on knife edge as Fetterman and Vance win big
Election Day is over, polls have closed across the US, and counting is well underway in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. JD Vance also won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared victory shortly after 2am ET but it is unclear what the party’s majority will be in the lower chamber of Congress — it is not what...
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale...
7 things to watch for in Tuesday’s midterm elections
The 2022 midterms have arrived, as voters across the nation decide who will set the agenda in Washington and in statehouses across the country for the next two years — and who will set the ground rules for 2024. The House and Senate, where Democrats currently hold narrow majorities,...
Exit polls: High inflation dominates voters’ views in the midterm elections
Soaring prices were top of mind for voters as they cast ballots in this year’s midterm elections, according to the preliminary results of the national and state exit polls conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. Nearly a third of voters said inflation was the issue...
Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections
The battle for control of Congress is coming down to a dwindling number of key races, with Democrats dashing Republicans’ hopes for a red wave and both parties hanging onto hopes of winning narrow majorities. Republicans began the night with a rout in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis won...
GOP in grinding push to break Democrats' hold on Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at risk. With the narrowly held House and an evenly divided Senate, the party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including deniers of the 2020 election and extremists inspired by Donald Trump who handily won some seats. But the races stayed unusually tight. House Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, picking up some seats, and losing others. Battleground Senate races remained too early to call. The parties inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress. As the mood grew tense, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if his party takes control, vowed to win the majority as he addressed a crowd of supporters well past midnight in Washington.
Voters casting final ballots to determine control of House, Senate and 36 governor races
Polls have closed in more than two dozen states in a midterm election dominated by anxiety over inflation and high gas prices that will determine control of the narrowly divided House and Senate, as well as governor’s mansions across the country. Republicans are increasingly confident of winning the House...
GOP Reps Miller, Mooney soar to reelection in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives in West Virginia have easily overcome challengers to keep their seats in the deep red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller defeated lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates on Tuesday in a state controlled by Republicans at every level of government. West Virginia hasn’t elected a Democrat to the House since 2012, and was one of only two states where former President Donald Trump won every county in 2016 and in 2020. In Tuesday’s race, Mooney faced former Morgantown city councilor Democrat Barry Wendell. Miller faced challenges from Democrat Lacy Watson and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer.
Colorado’s Boebert seeks reelection; new district a toss-up
DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for a second term and a toss-up race in a new congressional district could equalize or reverse Democrats’ current 4-3 edge in the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives. Boebert is a far-right Republican and supporter of former President Donald Trump. She is being challenged by Adam Frisch, a conservative Democrat and former city councilman in Aspen, Colorado. Colorado’s GOP also hopes to pick up a seat in the new 8th Congressional District, a swing district created by redistricting from the state’s population growth. In Denver’s suburban 7th district, Republican Erik Aadland, an oil and gas industry veteran, faces liberal state Sen. Brittany Pettersen. The remaining incumbents in Colorado are heavily favored to win.
GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa’s 4 seats in the US House
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans are trying to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to unseat a vulnerable Democratic incumbent while reelecting two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four seats, it would be the first time since 1994 that the party would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. GOP Rep. Randy Feenstra cruised to reelection Tuesday in western Iowa and Mariannette Miller-Meeks won reelection in southeastern Iowa, while votes were still being counted in two other races.
Utah Republican Blake Moore wins reelection to Congress
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Blake Moore has won reelection to a second term in Utah, where he and three other Republican Party are seeking reelection in their first races since redistricting. Utah’s three other congressional races were too early to call on Tuesday evening. Reps. Chris Stewart, John Curtis and Burgess Owens are expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The four congressmen’s efforts were boosted last year when the state’s Republican-majority Legislature redrew the state’s political maps in a way that expanded the party’s advantage. The new maps made the suburban Salt Lake City district that’s historically traded hands between the parties more Republican.
Ron DeSantis will win reelection as Florida governor, CNN projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, a development that will almost immediately turn the focus of his future to 2024. “We not only won election, we have rewritten the...
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina’s 7th House district. With the backing of former President Donald Trump, Fry had ousted veteran GOP Congressman Tom Rice in the June primary. Rice had voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riots, drawing Trump’s scorn. Fry, a state representative, defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in Tuesday’s general election. In another House contest, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace was seeking Tuesday to retain her Charleston-area seat on Tuesday. The freshman congresswoman Mace faced Democratic challenger Annie Andrews, a pediatrician. Also Tuesday, U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black member of Congress and the state’s lone congressional Democrat, won his sixteenth term.
Challenged by Demings, Florida’s Rubio seeks 3rd Senate term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is seeking a third term and facing Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings as the GOP tries to take back control of the narrowly divided Senate. Rubio had relatively easy paths to his first two Senate victories. This year he faces Demings, a third-term congresswoman who prominently features her background as a police officer and Orlando’s first female police chief. If she wins, she would be Florida’s first Black senator. Rubio has run a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues such as spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border.
Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked
False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.
Peltola faces Palin in bid to hold Alaska’s US House seat
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she seeks a full two-year term to the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Peltola beat Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August special election to serve out Young’s term, which ends in January after his death.. She faces them again in Tuesday’s election, . Palin, the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, is seeking a political comeback 13 years after she resigned as Alaska’s governor. Libertarian Chris Bye is also competing in the race.
Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Republicans have knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria Tuesday in a district centered in Virginia Beach that was tweaked in redistricting to make it more favorable to the GOP. But Abigail Spanberger won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a 7th District seat that the GOP had made one of its top national targets. And another Democratic incumbent, Jennifer Wexton, fended off Republican Hung Cao in Virginia’s 10th District, which is centered in the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital.
