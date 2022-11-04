PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC Children's Hospital set up a tent so it can better handle the surge of RSV patients. In a video, Children's Hospital Emergency Department Director Dr. Raymond Pitetti says the hospital has seen a "huge increase" in the number of children coming into the ER in the past six to eight weeks. He says the vast majority of them have respiratory illnesses caused by RSV, which can be serious among children. The hospital has set up a tent which Pitetti said can offer eight to ten more beds and allows the hospital to increase its resources and see...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO