Chronic and Intractable pain patients have been reporting this kind of treatment all over the USA. Because of the 2016 CDC Guidelines many were no longer able to access pain medication therapy at all, or had been tapered down to dosages that don’t work. This has caused nothing but damage to over 10 million citizens. Physicians believed they could get away with behavior such as this because patients are desperate for pain relief. Imagine the pain you feel when you stub your toe, or hit your funny bone, or when someone accidentally bumps into your nose. Now think about what you would do if the pain NEVER stopped. What would you do if you went to the ED, and they only gave you Tylenol or ibuprofen? Do you think they are actually strong enough to take care of that kind of pain? What would you do if they weren’t? What would you do if the doctors in the ED told you there was nothing more they could do for you, here are your discharge papers?
doctor Nasir did this too. from sunbury. I rejected to get the shots as they didn't help and caused me more problems than help. once I declined I wasn't allowed my pain meds and right before my next appointment I got a letter that I was no longer his patient. same thing happened to my mother and other patients. these drs should all be held accountable. I still have the letter as proof.
I stopped going to pain management. As I healed from a 6th spine surgery I was feeling much better and didn't need as much pain meds, Maybe 2 a day. He would only write me for 30 days, 180 pills. Only needed 40. Tried to turn me into a junkie.
