LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer hopes to win another four years as Michigan’s governor when she faces off against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer helped Democrats regain control of the state’s top office in 2018 after eight years of Republican leadership and has made abortion rights a centerpiece of her campaign for reelection. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has never held elected office and won a crowded primary in August. She has made a late push after struggling early on with name recognition due to a lack of fundraising. Tuesday’s election outcome will be significant beyond Michigan, a presidential election battleground, where the winner could influence voting laws and how the election is conducted.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO