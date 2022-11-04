Read full article on original website
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with polls suggesting a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass 50%. That would set up a four-week blitz ahead of a Dec. 6 runoff that could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for partisan control of the Senate.
Gov. Ron DeSantis faces voters in a changing Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing voters in a state that is rapidly drifting to the right. His Democratic challenger is Charlie Crist, himself a former Republican governor of the state. A decisive win for DeSantis would bolster his status as a GOP rising star with potential White House aspirations. Voters on Tuesday are faced with a choice between DeSantis’ brash brand of culture war politics and Crist’s appeal to moderates. DeSantis has vastly out fundraised Crist and performed better in polls in the lead-up to an election where he rarely mentioned his opponent by name and instead characterized the race as a fight against the “woke agenda” of liberals.
In Maryland, Moore elected as state’s first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore has been elected Maryland’s first Black governor. Moore, a best-selling author in his first run for public office, defeated Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented one of the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer seeks 2nd term in race vs. GOP’s Dixon
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer hopes to win another four years as Michigan’s governor when she faces off against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer helped Democrats regain control of the state’s top office in 2018 after eight years of Republican leadership and has made abortion rights a centerpiece of her campaign for reelection. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has never held elected office and won a crowded primary in August. She has made a late push after struggling early on with name recognition due to a lack of fundraising. Tuesday’s election outcome will be significant beyond Michigan, a presidential election battleground, where the winner could influence voting laws and how the election is conducted.
Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Tim Walz has won a second term as Minnesota’s governor. Walz fended off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism. Walz led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic — including lockdowns, school shutdowns and business closures. He also led the state through the unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. He made support for abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign. Jensen hammered Walz for rising crime, including failing to control damaging protests after Floyd’s death, and for what he called damaging shutdowns during the coronavirus. But Jensen proved vulnerable on abortion.
Connecticut Republicans hope to break Democrat lock on House
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans are hoping to unseat at least one of the state’s five incumbent Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives. National Republicans are particularly enthusiastic about their chances to flip Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, which includes parts of northwestern and central Connecticut. It’s currently represented by two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, a former national Teacher of the Year. She’s being challenged by former Republican state Sen. George Logan, a mechanical engineer. The national GOP has also targeted Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, who was first elected in 2006 to represent eastern Connecticut. He’s being challenged by state Rep. Mike France.
Incumbent Idaho Republican Gov. Little looks for 2nd term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little faces a Democratic challenger who has been all but invisible and an antigovernment independent candidate who has failed to gain much traction. The first-term governor’s strategy has been to ignore them. It’s working. Little is expected to cruise to an easy reelection on Tuesday. Little has focused his attacks on President Joe Biden and made border security and inflation a priority. He touts record tax cuts and red tape reduction measures. He declined to debate Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt, who wants to decriminalize cannabis, and independent Ammon Bundy, best known for his takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016.
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves says Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. The letter was a response to an investigation launched by Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. The pair of congressional Democrats said they were concerned Jackson had been deprived of resources to fix its water system. It is unlikely the probe would continue without bipartisan interest if Democrats lose their majority in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is hoping to win a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Their race Tuesday turns on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with Kelly after lifting her to victory four years ago. Schmidt sought to tie Kelly to President Joe Biden and blamed both Democrats for high inflation. He later highlighted her vetoes of proposed bans on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports and then made crime a big issue. Democrats were energized in August when voters decisively rejected a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution that Schmidt supported and Kelly opposed.
South Dakota’s Noem hopes for easy reelection amid ’24 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is hoping to coast to reelection over Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith amid speculation she is aiming for higher office in two years. The 50-year-old Republican vaulted to national prominence in the GOP after she derided government mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 infections. Her reelection campaign has focused on her handling of the state’s economy as well as a promise to convince the Legislature to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Smith has countered by criticizing Noem’s out-of-state travels as a sign she is more focused on her personal ambition rather than the job at home.
Officers charged in train crash into patrol car with suspect
DENVER (AP) — Two police officers involved in the arrest of a woman who was seriously injured when the parked patrol car she was in was hit by a freight train in Colorado have been charged. Prosecutors also announced Monday that the woman, who was arrested after a report of an alleged road rage incident involving a gun before the September crash, was also charged with felony menacing. Prosecutors didn’t release details about what the officers are accused of doing. One officer was charged with two felonies, including attempted manslaughter. The other was charged with reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, and parking where prohibited.
