LAS VEGAS, NV – Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, whose young Club earned this season’s American League Central title, has been named the recipient of MLB’s 2022 Executive of the Year Award, MLB announced during the annual General Managers Meetings. The official Award bestowed by MLB resulted from voting among the 30 Clubs, each casting a vote before the start of the Postseason. The runner-up for the 2022 honor was Alex Anthopoulos, President of Baseball Operations & General Manager of the Atlanta Braves. Jerry Dipoto, President of Baseball Operations for the Seattle Mariners, finished third.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO