Houston, TX

Video Shows Ted Cruz Getting Hit By a Beer Can at Astros Parade

Twitter user @wcgroovy posted the video, which shows Cruz standing on a flat bed Humvee waving to a hostile crowd before a beer nearly pelts his head. Another person standing on the truck bed, who attempted to block the can from Cruz's head, appears to point out the person who threw the can before grabbing his collar area and notifying security of the incident.
Sports: Two Women Got into a Brawl During The Astros Championship Parade.

Two Women Got into a Brawl During The Astros Championship Parade. Best moments of the Astros 2022 World Series parade. A Shirtless Adam Schefter Recreated Kirk Cousins' Chain Dance Before Monday Night Football Last Night. The Colts Fired Coach Frank Reich and Named ESPN Analyst Jeff Saturday as Interim Head...
Guardians Chris Antonetti Named MLB's 2022 Executive of The Year

LAS VEGAS, NV – Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, whose young Club earned this season’s American League Central title, has been named the recipient of MLB’s 2022 Executive of the Year Award, MLB announced during the annual General Managers Meetings. The official Award bestowed by MLB resulted from voting among the 30 Clubs, each casting a vote before the start of the Postseason. The runner-up for the 2022 honor was Alex Anthopoulos, President of Baseball Operations & General Manager of the Atlanta Braves. Jerry Dipoto, President of Baseball Operations for the Seattle Mariners, finished third.
