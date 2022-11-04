Read full article on original website
Ascend acquires Fuchs Trucking
Jackson, Tennessee-based trucking company Ascend (CCJ Top 250, No. 143) has acquired Sauk City, Wisconsin-based Fuchs Trucking – the fourth transportation company acquired by Ascend, formerly Milan Supply Chain Solutions, since its launch in January. Founded in 1955, Fuchs Trucking originally hauled livestock and forest products but currently serves...
Werner strikes deal for brokerage ReedTMS Logistics
Werner Enterprises (CCJ Top 250, No. 13) is acquiring Tampa, Florida-based ReedTMS Logistics, an asset-light logistics provider and truckload carrier that offers a suite of freight brokerage and truckload solutions, for $112.4 million. Reed's brokerage network, which accounts for 90% of the company's revenue, includes 19,000 active carriers and 70,000...
Daimler recalls more than 200,000 trucks over brakes system issue
Trucking news and briefs for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022:. Brakes system issue prompts massive Daimler recall. More than 200,000 trucks are being recalled by Daimler Trucks North America for an issue that could cause uneven braking during an adaptive cruise control (ACC) braking event, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.
EV tech training not seen as a threat during diesel tech shortage
As OEMs and vocational schools step up plans for electric vehicle service training, experts say they haven’t seen the growing demand for EV mechanics impacting current recruiting efforts for diesel technicians. That’s good news for shops following a decline in the number of diesel techs in the U.S., which...
NMFTA Digital LTL Council releases eBOL API standard
The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) is hoping to create more efficiency for carriers and the overall supply chain with its new electronic bills of lading (eBOL) standard for the less-than-truckload sector. The council is asking its members to pledge adoption of the standard by July 2023 with hopes...
Elon Musk's electric Semi takes the Pepsi Challenge
Early last month Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company would finally kick off deliveries of its oft-delayed all electric Semi. We've heard that claim more than once before, but this time his declaration came with a date – Dec. 1. We don't know how many Semis Tesla is...
