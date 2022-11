Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks will be back with the team on Friday, according to head coach Lovie Smith. Smith held Cooks out of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after the receiver missed practice this week because he was frustrated about not being traded at Tuesday's deadline. If Cooks does return on Friday, then he will presumably play in Week 10 versus the New York Giants. Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett were the Texans' starting receivers on Thursday in place of Cooks and Nico Collins (groin).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO