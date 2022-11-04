Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Has An Alternative Take On The Silk Slip
This week, Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, is due to premiere on Apple TV+. The popstar opens up in the film about her experience in the spotlight, her hardships after being diagnosed with lupus and how she managed her mental health through it all. She’s now out promoting her project in elegant looks that command attention.
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Gigi Hadid Makes a Case for Gray Lipstick To Take Over Your Makeup Caboodles
Honestly, there was never a thought about how gray lipstick could be so flattering on some until Gigi Hadid made it a thing. When you think of the emo/punk-rock style, we know of the classic dark purple and moody black lipsticks, but the thought of a gray shade instantly brings a cringe as you would think the color would wash you out and drain the life from your face — however, absolutely the contrary. Gigi’s dark petal gray defied everything we thought about the color delivering high editorial beauty. Makeup artist and founder Patrick Ta revealed to Instagram that the model requested the lip color herself. Bringing out more of her rosy warm complexion, Ta went with peachy tones to enhance the green-blue of Gigi’s eyes with a winged liner creating a feline effect on her lower lash line.
Irina Shayk Poses in Silky Strappy Dress at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
Sporting a vampy dark red lip, Irina Shayk attended Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. today. Taking risks, the Russian model graced the black carpet in a silky fitted gown. Shayk’s ensemble consisted of a strappy style made from a shiny...
Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year
Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Megan Fox Paired Her New Copper Hair With a Sky-High Slit Dress for Date Night
From bright pink tresses to sexy silver strands, Megan Fox is never one to stick to just one hair color for long — and her latest appearance was no exception. On Tuesday night, the actress debuted her new look while embarking on the perfect New York City date night with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker): grabbing a bite at Carbone before attending the Time100 Next Gala. While Megan sported a gorgeous gold-colored gown for the occasion, which featured a strapless bodice, dramatic train, and a sky-high leg slit, the real head-turning moment came from her brand-new copper locks courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos.
Grace Jones, 74, wows in a glittering blue headpiece as eccentric star makes a red carpet appearance at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere
Grace Jones posed on the red carpet in an eye catching bold tasselled hat at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The hitmaker, 74, put on a smart display in a black blazer and matching figure hugging trousers. She boasted her...
Gigi Hadid Channeled ’90s Gwyneth Paltrow in Her Velvet Tux
The velvet suit belongs to one woman: Gwyneth Paltrow. In 1996 the actor attended the VMAs wearing a now iconic red suit designed by Tom Ford for Gucci, and she attended the house’s Love Parade fashion show in LA last year in a remake of the ensemble, made by Alessandro Michele to mark Gucci’s centenary.
Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage
Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
Condé Nast Is Suing Drake and 21 Savage for Releasing Fake Vogue Covers
Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only one upset with Drake and 21 Savage as publishing giant Condé Nast is suing the rappers for releasing fake covers of Vogue to promote their upcoming album, Her Loss. While the Canadian rapper mentioned the title and Anna Wintour in the caption...
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Taylor Swift Sparkles In A Crystal-Embellished Bustier Bodysuit For Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video
Taylor Swift‘s hit record Midnights is the gift that keeps on giving! The Grammy winner, 32, just debuted yet another iconic, witty, stunning and stylish music video— this time for her new album’s ninth track, “Bejeweled.” While starring along a stellar cast in her new project (including the HAIM sisters, Laura Dern and Dita Von Teese, to name a few), Swift rocked several shimmering and diamond-encrusted get-ups, but our favorite piece from the video was a custom strapless crystal bodysuit from Catherine D’Lish.
Kris Jenner Adds Edgy Twist to Maxi Dress With Leather Opera Glove & Pointy Heels at CFDA Awards 2022
Kris Jenner made a chic appearance at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York tonight. She arrived at the Casa Cipriani alongside her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner. Kris continued her monochromatic style streak by opting for an all-black attire. The reality superstar wore a black floor-length gown by Schiaparelli. The garment featured ruched detailing that draped along the shoulder and turned into a long sash on the side. The dress also included a side slit near the hem and had a subtle train. Adding a dose of edge to her look, Kris accessorized with one leather opera glove and carried her...
Cara Delevingne Flows in Sheer Dress & Block Heels at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
Cara Delevingne attended Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. today. The model wowed in a bright blue dress and sky-high heels on the black carpet. The Chanel muse mastered playful dressing, her exuberant gown consisting of an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a...
Heidi Klum Gets Fiery in ’70s-Style Jumpsuit & Gold Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
After winding down her smash hit Halloween party, Heidi Klum got herself ready for the “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” taping at Radford Studio Center in Studio City, Calif. Klum graced the event yesterday in a statement-making red jumpsuit and glimmering footwear. The star zipped into a ’70s-style jumpsuit with a sleeveless top, a plunging neckline, and followed by fitted flared pants. The jumpsuit was then belted in the middle to alter Klum’s silhouette. The German-American businesswoman wore her long blond hair down styled in waves and a swooping side part and simply accessorized with gold studs. On her feet, Klum stepped into gold...
Katie Holmes Swaps Khaite’s Double Cashmere For Full-Look Leather
Katie Holmes’s recent style signatures – insouciant wide-leg trousers, look-at-me zebra stripe boots, figure-hugging ruched dresses and that internet-crashing cashmere bralette and peekaboo cardigan – have a common thread. Since 2019, the NYC style icon has been infatuated by the ultra-luxe designs of Khaite’s Catherine Holstein.
Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in ’70s-inspired Akris Suit for ‘Good Morning America’
Lindsay Lohan began her day in New York City on Tuesday with a colorful arrival at the “Good Morning America” studios. “The Lowdown” podcast host wore an Akris double-breasted blazer and boot-cut pantsuit from the brand’s fall 2022 collection. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan’s retro-inspired style was engulfed in Akris’ Drei Teile print — a signature pattern for creative director Albert Kriemler — ranging in red, yellow, orange, white, forest and electric green hues. The coat’s silhouette was left...
Jameela Jamil Slams New York Post for Glorifying Eating Disorders
Trends come and go and apparently, so do women’s body types. With just two months left of 2022, we should be far past the point of reducing women to their appearance and glorifying one type of silhouette over another, yet the New York Post has declared that “heroin chic” is back.
Viral TikTok Creator Bella Poarch Hard Launches Husband... With A Divorce
Filipino TikTok creator Bella Poarch went viral in 2020 and since then she’s dominated the feeds of millions of social media users. But somehow users missed a major detail: her four-year marriage. Marriage inherently isn’t a surprise considering social norms encourage it. However, Poarch’s 92 million followers never saw...
